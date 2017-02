i really wish walking dead had skipped a week like elementary

now i got to go back and forth between the oscars and this show Reply

I am trying to figure out if I should switch over to this at 9 or stick with the Oscars. I got rid of cable so I watch on Sling TV and don't have DVR. Reply

It'll be on AMC's app tomorrow so there's always that. But you'd then have to wait for tomorrow :(



I'm watching on Sling too!! Reply

Do you watch with a Roku? I love how the background changes for special events. Valentine's Day it was all hearts and today it's black and gold for the Oscars lol Reply

Yes, I have the Roku - I love the background changes, too! Reply

im either not watching this ep, need to find a stream, or watching the encore cause im gonna watch the oscars. this ep is full of places and characters idgaf about. well i like eugene but i dont want to watch just for eugene lol Reply

Idgaf about this Negan episode, I'm watching the Oscars. It's dumb how this show started back the same day as he Grammys and now the Oscars Reply

i might have considered watching this during the slow part of the oscars but since it's an all-sanctuary episode.................nah Reply

Gonna watch the preview for 7x12 but not tonight's ep. (Negan ep? No ty)



Edited at 2017-02-27 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

yep im only gonna tune in for the 7x12 promo Reply

same Reply

lol, k Reply

I'm watching this ep. I've waited too long for Negan so the Oscars will have to wait. I'll check in on twitter. Reply

I haven't picked up this half of the season 😕 How has it been? Reply

Since there is no RHOA tonight, I guess ill watch the awards show until TWD comes on. Reply

Just a heads up its all filler (imo)



lol this show is trying to go toe to toe with the oscars? k fam Reply

Happens every year. Reply

i finally gave up on this after the season premiere, but i'm wondering did it ever improve? Reply

I don't care about the oscars so I'm here instead XD Reply

