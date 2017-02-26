Chance The Rapper Buys Tickets of Entire Theater to Offer Free Screening of "Get Out"

i'm going to see him in DC in june and i'm excited. i honestly don't mind throwing my $$$$ @ him because it was 1. affordable and 2. he seems like one of the nicest dudes in the industry. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to go so bad but I'm having a dumb baby like right when he comes to D.C. 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him! Get out was fucking amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Can we talk about how great of a opener song selection Redbone was??





STAYYYYY WOKEEEEEEEEEE. Reply

Thread

Link

i've been listening to it on repeat since my showing last night. perfect fit! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to skip Redbone (I liked Me and Your Mama a lot more) but hearing it on the radio and now this has me wanting to add it back to my playlist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's awesome because of its message? It's a horror film though? Can someone link me to a good think piece to explain all of this? I'm too much of a wuss to see a horror film. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate horror movies but this was NOT scary. There are about 2 moments in the film where you may jerk back but other than that it was not scary. And by scary, I mean in the sense of typical "horror" It was ~scary~ for other reasons because it was real as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it gory? And you see people getting graphically killed? That's what I also can't deal with about the horror genre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm terrified of everything and I was fine seeing it. It's more of a dark comedy than a horror film imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The vast majority of the movie is atmosphere and mood. Maybe the last 15 it gets violentish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not released in Australia until May! :'(



I hope there are some very early pre-screenings tho Reply

Thread

Link

he seems to be a nice guy. i like him. Reply

Thread

Link

Nice of him.



I'm glad this film seems to be doing well. Reply

Thread

Link

he seems like such a sweet guy tbh



i'm excited to see this movie but i told my fwb i'd wait for him to get back from a conference 2 see it w/ him :/ boourns at my sentimentality Reply

Thread

Link

awe this is great. I almost want to see it twice but I am usually someone who watched mainly happy light hearted things because of my severe anxiety. So I am not sure if I will. I am glad I saw it though really smart. Reply

Thread

Link

There's too much hype about this movie... I WILL HAVE TO WATCH IT ASAP!!!

Have you guys seen it? Reply

Thread

Link

Its a really good film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad I saw the movie the day it came out because, despite really liking it, all this hype is kinda inflated imo. Reply

Thread

Link

I think there's gonna be some people disappointed just because it's hyped so much even despite being a good film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I liked it but ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but i think that's because we've become so accustomed to shyamalan-esque twists that straight forward plots leave us wanting more. but im accepting that get out's twist isn't what he wanted as the focal point - its all the fuckery leading up to it that's more important. Trusting your gut when you KNOW something aint up instead of forcing pleasantries to get along with a condescending group in society. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could do this for extended family and friends, it'd be such a cool idea for a party or gathering if I had the money lol We're white so it'd make some of my family mad and I'd honestly live for it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Waaaah, I looked it up for my country today and the movie will only be out in early May. Suuuuucks, I'm totally hyped now. I've rarely (never?) seen a mainstream horror movie with 100% positive reviews on rottentomatoes. Reply

Thread

Link

yaas



I went to the Los Feliz 3 last night to watch but it was sold out! Had to Uber to Hollywood to watch it at the Arclight, not something I'd do for any old movie but I'm glad I did Reply

Thread

Link