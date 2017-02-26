Chance The Rapper Buys Tickets of Entire Theater to Offer Free Screening of "Get Out"
.@ChanceTheRapper buys out entire theater to offer free 'Get Out' screening https://t.co/g9a8z8qgOZ— billboard (@billboard) February 26, 2017
DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today! #GetOut https://t.co/On2NxUopuy— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
Twists offers to handle the next showing.
Leggo @TWISTAgmg https://t.co/t7IN27XME3— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
Shoutout @chancetherapper #Southsideshit #getout pic.twitter.com/wg72iqdks1— Ric (@RicWilson) February 26, 2017
What an awesome gesture. This movie is doing numbers. Completely deserving.
STAYYYYY WOKEEEEEEEEEE.
I hope there are some very early pre-screenings tho
I'm glad this film seems to be doing well.
i'm excited to see this movie but i told my fwb i'd wait for him to get back from a conference 2 see it w/ him :/ boourns at my sentimentality
Have you guys seen it?
Its a really good film.
I went to the Los Feliz 3 last night to watch but it was sold out! Had to Uber to Hollywood to watch it at the Arclight, not something I'd do for any old movie but I'm glad I did
That's awesome of him to do!