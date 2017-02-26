89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Post

I have my notifications turned off for this post so if anyone needs me for anything please comment here. :)



(And no I don't have a stream, I'm watching on TV)

live stream link for red carpet and the show please? im having no luck finding one. :-( Reply

I really have a stupid question... can't people watch it over the air? Why do people need streams? (I'm really dating myself--I can remember our first b&w tv). Reply

i dont have cable and even though i have sling tv, ABC isnt offered in my area. it's only in like 5 different cities through sling tv, directtvnow, PSvue, etc for live viewing. and to view it on abc's site and apparently the oscars website you have to have a cable subscription. abc needs to get with the times honestly. Reply

you own an actual TV?? Reply

Because some people probably live in other countries and don't necessarily have whatever tv show the Oscars is on. Or even those who live in the US might not be able to watch it over the air for some reason or another like not having a tv idk.



Edited at 2017-02-26 10:46 pm (UTC)

different continent bb Reply

the dresses this year have been super underwhelming so i am ready for this to not suck Reply

I feel like it's been bad for years now, I haven't loved anything in awhile. Reply

so it's not just me, okay good Reply

thats why I dont even know why I'm here Reply

IA, I feel like everyone is afraid to take risks and plays it boring/safe. Reply

I like Margot Robbie's gold snakeskin, but that's about it for last year Reply

Fashion in general has been horrendous lately, and I honestly don't see it improving anytime soon. I've been getting my red carpet beauty fill from gorgeous faces and hair. Reply

let's hope!! all I ask for is ONE look that I love lol Reply

I'm ready. Well, I just ordered my pizza and still have to go pick it up so I will be missing some. :/ Reply

I'm sending someone else to pick up mine :X Reply

lmao i have to go pick up dinner for my family and i'm salty bc i'm the only one who really cares about this shit Reply

ty now I want pizza Reply

oooh pizza sounds good Reply

I weirdly love her dress! Reply

Oh wow, I love it. Reply

She is so cute Reply

cute dress, cute girl! Reply

yas queen, match that backdrop! Reply

Yeah, she previewed her dress on Instagram earlier today. It's gorgeous! Reply

she's so lovely Reply

cute Reply

omg she looks gorgeous Reply

She looks gorgeous!

She was so lovely in her interview. She was so calm and poised and then she was SO EXCITED to burst out that she got cast in a pilot, it was adorable. I hope more good things come her way. Reply

omg she did? i've been waiting to see what she does next. i'm so excited for her. Reply

Beautiful! she's honestly an irl Disney princess and is always so happy, it makes me feel happier aha.

So sad, How Far I'll Go deserves to win over both LLL songs. Reply

She is so cute! Reply

I wouldn't look at the dress twice if it was hanging on a rack but on her it looks amazing. I love when someone makes the dress look good, so looks so pretty Reply

she looks cute af love this dress Reply

I love this! Reply

she's too pure for this world Reply

Ruth and her ribbon <3 Reply

What's the ribbon for? Reply

ACLU ribbon. A lot of celebrities will be wearing them tonight apparently. Reply

I'm ready to be disappointed Reply

Guiliana Rancic deffo borrowed Trump's self-tanner. Reply

yassssssss it's starting!! Reply

Thread

That powder blue really does not look good with a fake tan oh my. Reply

she needs to tone it down with the tan it looks ridiculous. Reply

I do like the powder blue color though. Reply

Why is she always the first picture? Reply

Oh Seacrest is still with E!....I thought he'd left. Reply

what time does the ceremony start? Reply

Thread

whoa, that lady is tan. Reply

she claims it's "natural"

sure



sure Reply

