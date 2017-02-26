February 26th, 2017, 04:30 pm vehiclesshockme 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Post Embed from Getty Images[Double cut for browsers]Auli'i CravalhoEmbed from Getty ImagesOlivia CulpoEmbed from Getty ImagesLucas HedgesEmbed from Getty Images💕 Aldis Hodge 💕Embed from Getty ImagesIsabelle HuppertEmbed from Getty ImagesRuth NeggaEmbed from Getty ImagesGlen PowellEmbed from Getty ImagesSourceThis will be updated as it happens. Once the post hits the HTML max we'll move to a new one Tagged: actor / actress, award show - academy awards, black celebrities, french celebrities, ruth negga Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 319319 comments Add comment
(And no I don't have a stream, I'm watching on TV)
Edited at 2017-02-26 10:46 pm (UTC)
So sad, How Far I'll Go deserves to win over both LLL songs.
sure