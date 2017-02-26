Fans Suggest Alec Baldwin Replace Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Social media suggests Alec Baldwin replace Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner https://t.co/Z69wgwywiC pic.twitter.com/WrqNRDkPJ3— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2017
- Tr*mp will be the first president to skip the dinner since Ronald Reagan in 1981. However Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt; sadly, Tr*mp is not but is being a massive chickenshit instead.
- This had fans and celebrities calling for Alec Baldwin to take his place.
.@AlecBaldwin time to suit up. https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2017
Oh pleeeeeez Alec Baldwin go as trump at Correspondents Dinner!!!!— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 25, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump I hope they replace you with Alec Baldwin.— Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 25, 2017
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3
Source 4
Edited at 2017-02-26 10:28 pm (UTC)
Anthony Atamanuik is availableeee
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/26/polit
recoveringfrom an assassination attempt
Fixed it!
ONTD WISH THIS INTO EXISTENCE!
there are also those special courses at Tufts trainin lawyers to fight gerrymandering that ar open to the public. and there is still the tax march, international womenz day on march 8 (n corresponding march on the 11th). n the inquiry into the Russia connection. Lots going on.
Edited at 2017-02-26 10:49 pm (UTC)
the reason trump pulled out (ew) iz partly that sam bee already assured that the ratings fur this are gonna be fucked n trumps fragile lil ego can't take it. baldwin should be at sam's dinner instead