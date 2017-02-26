revolution

Fans Suggest Alec Baldwin Replace Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner




- Tr*mp will be the first president to skip the dinner since Ronald Reagan in 1981. However Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt; sadly, Tr*mp is not but is being a massive chickenshit instead.

- This had fans and celebrities calling for Alec Baldwin to take his place.














