Fans Suggest Alec Baldwin Replace Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

This needs to happen.

This NEEDS to happen just because I wanna see Trump lose his shit lol.

i prefer the suggestion of having hilary attend as the guest of honor. he'd literally jump out of his penthouse window

omg

i would really fucking love for this to happen

Both would be even better.

They could also just have a crying toddler having a tantrum sit there all night, that'd be about the same. My goddaughter's little sister just turned two and has a cold, she's literally hulking out in rage and tears rn, take her.

At first I read that as your grandfathers 2 year old litter sister and nearly had a stroke.

alec baldwin could run this country better than osp

what does osp stand for btw? i've seen it around but googling "trump osp" hasn't given me much useful

orange shit pile I think

orange shit pile

The right's obsession with labeling the left as ~special snowflakes~ who need safe spaces when they've boycotted every product and brand is hilarious to me. And to top it off their Dear Leader has to hold rallies to feed his pathetic ego and won't even go to the WHCD?? Not to mention the GOP is too scared to face their constituents at town halls. A man who is the father of the birther movement, disparaged and insulted everyone and ran on a campaign of not being PC can't even face a charity dinner. He could not have handled 1% of what Obama or Clinton faced. As I said in another post, the Al Smith dinner during the campaign was proof that he's a humorless miserable fuck. He has an obsession with being loved and he isn't. I hope that kills him...literally.



It would piss him off, so I'm for it.

Anthony Atamanuik is availableeee

Please let this happen

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/26/polit ics/spicer-leaks-crackdown/index.html did anyone see that spicey is looking through staffers' phones to find the leakers

Is that even legal?

recovering from an assassination attempt



Fixed it!

replace Reagan with Tr@mp from an assassination attempt Fixed it!

CACKLING

since you are so good at wishing things into existence...



ONTD WISH THIS INTO EXISTENCE!

omg this would be gold

That's such a great Idea, I want that now.

"However Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt; sadly, Tr*mp is not....."

those two kill me every time I see that gif <3

This is the cutest gif. what is the context?

still feeling discouraged by how much the momentum from a couple weeks ago has died down. i want this shit to go up in flames but if something major doesn't break i feel like the majority is going to slide back into complacency (which hopefully we can continue to counter)

if it helpz, dems just won that special election in delaware (? or somethin) by a huge margin, like they gained 10 pointz in a special election ovr what hillary got in the presidential election. I don' think it has died down a lot, even thiz week there have ben huge town hall turnouts, its just not as flashy as a huge thing lik the women's march. itz just my opinion but that is doing more real work.



there are also those special courses at Tufts trainin lawyers to fight gerrymandering that ar open to the public. and there is still the tax march, international womenz day on march 8 (n corresponding march on the 11th). n the inquiry into the Russia connection. Lots going on.



I think the momentum is still there and right now people are getting organized locally. Lots of people showed up to town halls this week.

I'm pissed that people wanted to talk more about a number of outlets getting kicked out of the gaggle on friday, than two senators of the senate intelligence committee working for the WH to minimize reports about russian connections to the campaign while they're supposed to be investigating it.

