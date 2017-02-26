Best Musical Performances At The Oscars
The Oscars show the best in film, but music does not go unnoticed at the event. Here are the top
The Sound of Music Tribute, Lady Gaga (2015)
"Skyfall," Adele (2013)
"My Heart Will Go On," Celine Dion (1998)
"Ben," Michael Jackson (1973)
"Hard Out Here For a Pimp," Three 6 Mafia and Taraji P. Henson (2006)
I feel old like damn
Like the sound of music is insane and I never thought she would do something more awesome than that and then BOOM she brought the house down singing the NA at the Super Bowl and then BOOM she brought the house down singing at the 2016 Oscars and then BOOM she brought the house down at the VS show and then BOOM the Super Bowl HTS
Like when will Beyoncé and Adele etc?
Oprah's face when they give her the Lego Oscar is everything
I always think it's funny how she told the story of when she did the chest bump, that the security guards (the necklace had 4 security guards watching it all night) freaked out because they thought something was going to happen to the necklace
I did enjoy Lady Gaga though!
such a subtle fuck you
I liked the "Belleville Rendez-vous" performance also.
And LOL and three 6 mafia. They came and played that year at my university and it was a total piece of shit. They played 20 seconds of each of their songs and peaced out after like 20 minutes lol.
