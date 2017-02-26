gagavision

Best Musical Performances At The Oscars



The Oscars show the best in film, but music does not go unnoticed at the event. Here are the top 12 5 music performances at the Academy Awards:

The Sound of Music Tribute, Lady Gaga (2015)





"Skyfall," Adele (2013)



"My Heart Will Go On," Celine Dion (1998)



"Ben," Michael Jackson (1973)



"Hard Out Here For a Pimp," Three 6 Mafia and Taraji P. Henson (2006)




Source
Tagged: , , , , , , ,