Best Musical Performances At The Oscars

celine dion >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>. everyone else

Honestly that Sound of Music performance is still kickass.

omg "hard out here for a pimp" happened over a decade ago?



I feel old like damn

gagalupe is on the list twice. god bless.

She's legit gets better and better with each.single.performance



Like the sound of music is insane and I never thought she would do something more awesome than that and then BOOM she brought the house down singing the NA at the Super Bowl and then BOOM she brought the house down singing at the 2016 Oscars and then BOOM she brought the house down at the VS show and then BOOM the Super Bowl HTS



Like when will Beyoncé and Adele etc?

i really liked pink's 'somewhere over the rainbow' but now i realize that i just love the arrangement, her vocals really dont work w the song

Aww you beat me to it! I was just about to post this. It'll always be my favorite :')

My fave :'(

always <3

tbh i only entered this post 2 make sure this was posted!

i remember liking 'everything is awesome' from the lego movie mostly because it was an energetic fun mess and nothing like most oscar performances lmao, everyone was like '???'

Link





Oprah's face when they give her the Lego Oscar is everything



Edited at 2017-02-26 10:32 pm (UTC)

The "Darkness. No parents" line gets me EVERY time

I want more performances like this tbh. I love Tegan and Sara

it was so fucking fun, i loved it

Madonna giving it at The Oscars as they've never seen it before or since.



I was such a huge Madonna fan as a kid when this happened. iconic.

her voice has changed so much over the years

Celine!! Honestly iconic.



I always think it's funny how she told the story of when she did the chest bump, that the security guards (the necklace had 4 security guards watching it all night) freaked out because they thought something was going to happen to the necklace



I did enjoy Lady Gaga though!

"My heart will go on" is honestly one of the best songs of all time. When she sang it live in Vegas couple of years ago, I (as Madonna fan) could not believe live vocal could sound just the same as it's on the record. She didn't miss it even for a second.

it wasn't a performance but i loved this







such a subtle fuck you

THIS WAS SO ICONIC I REWATCH IT ON YOUTUBE ALL THE TIME. Hosts rarely even stick in my memory unless they completely blow it (Anne/James, Seth), but he's the one person I really have fond memories of.

between this and Les Mis, who told this man he was a singer?

Wow, Celine. That silhouette!

and i prefer this gaga one tbf



that's on the list too

aww @ Nicole in that pic

Same 😊

auli'i will leave all of these shook.

I'm so excited for her tonight!

lol i've watched that "Hard Out Here" performance more times than i'd like to admit haha.



I liked the "Belleville Rendez-vous" performance also.

My heart will go on still makes me cry

I'm probably going back much further then most people remember, but I'd say Keith Carradine doing "I'm Easy" from Nashville. And Isaac Hayes doing the theme song from Shaft was amazing.

I love "I'm easy"!!

Although not my favorite live version of "Falling Slowly" Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova is one of my all time favorite. I loved the moment they won best original song and both their speeches.

I'm lowkey mad that nothing from Sing Street was nominated for best song this year.

i love skyfall but the performance was awful

damn celine gives me chills every time

Gaga's was so good, the style was spot on

i loved this once idc







Edited at 2017-02-26 10:45 pm (UTC)

yesss this was pretty great

That Sound of Music one was utterly AMAZING.





And LOL and three 6 mafia. They came and played that year at my university and it was a total piece of shit. They played 20 seconds of each of their songs and peaced out after like 20 minutes lol.



Edited at 2017-02-26 10:53 pm (UTC)

