Top 10 Best Oscar Looks Of All Time

wait lmao how have i never seen this im cackling this is amazing

It's forever etched into my mind. I remember seeing it as a kid and thinking lol the fuck. She actually originally designed it for Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (which is what she won for) so in that context it makes sense. All the cards were legit real AMEX cards too they had just expired.

Lol wow

lmao I had forgotten about this entirely, #iconic

Who is that?? Is it supposed to be commentary? What even??

I'll always love Bjork's swan dress.





And Cher, her bod was sick.

nobody does those outrageous awful looks anymore. I'll always love Bjork's swan dress. And Cher, her bod was sick.

lmaooo

bef that video's still even loaded i was sitting here like "lupita's cinderella dress better be in there"



Reply

amazing

It was my absolute favorite dress of 2011

catherine is so gorgeous

So pretty!!!

I didn't like anything Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth or Michelle Williams have worn.

Lupita's is also one of my favorites.

And Mila Kunis, one of my all-time favorites





Anne Hathaway's dress when she won was horrible. I love Sandra Bullock's when she won, that was gorgeous. And I loved Charlize's dress. I still love Halle Berry's dress, I'm glad it was number 1. I didn't like anything Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth or Michelle Williams have worn. Lupita's is also one of my favorites. And Mila Kunis, one of my all-time favorites

this was so pretty

Oh wow that dress is beautiful never seen it so ty it's going right into my moodboard for that lace-themed contest I'm participating to .

yessss mila's is my all-time fave.

loved that look

This was stunning

Yesss this is one of my all time fave awards show looks period

Perfect. I wish I could wear lovely things like this but my boobs are too big.

Mila looked great. Such a pretty dress.

everyone made fun of the bow at the time, but it aged so well

i loved it then and it still looks amazing



only nicole kidman could pull this off Reply

Yea I love this.

yes! and emma stone copied that look -.-

Nicole is flawless in this dress

I hated this, it looked like scales.

Reminds me of a mattress.

i loved her bafta dress from that year. it looked so good in motion

I was looking at last years looks and forgot how much I loved this dress.

Lol she looks like she's floating. I can't even see her feet.

wasn't that the one that took us forever to figure out who she even was

no idea I just remember loving the dress

i forgot about this one. def one of my favs

Always and forever...

I still haven't really warmed up to this dress.

I don't get it...

It's the colour, immaculate construction, and mood it evokes.

It is just literally flawless, iconic, memorable, timeless, perfection. Everything was working in perfect harmony and every choice was touched by the gods.

seeing pics of them of that night always makes me sad

their future would be so bleak Reply

This and Cate Blanchett's will always been my faves. Now I rarely see anything I like, let alone love.

I fucking love this dress.

Gorgeousss

One of the most memorable looks for me. Michelle shined.

I thought about this one when i clicked this post. This whole look was absolutely beautiful.

Yesss I don't think she can ever top this look it's so iconic

Omg, yes! One of my all time favorites.

when's the last time ur favs laid a fuckin egg on a red carpet!!!!

Now THAT is gorgeous

still one of my all-time favorites

Was just saying. The pics in which she and heath are together is so sweet

Gorgeous. As someone who is pale as fuck, it's hard to pull off wearing yellow and she is flawless.

this new identity rn!!



this new identity rn!!

michelle seems like a nice person, but bores me to death tbh

sis i have no idea who i am anymore



but that icon lmao Reply

trash

gross

lol i hated JLaw's red Dior dress. her Oscar wining Dior was prettier.

How is white Michelle's iconic yellow dress not here? I won't forget how she and heath looked that night

it's ranked #9 in the vid

Does anyone have good livestreams for the red carpets??

