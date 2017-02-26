Jimmy Kimmel talks about hosting the Oscars and talks shit about Matt Damon
-Ellen shows a clip of Matt talking shit about Jimmy (how he should be nervous about hosting the Oscars and how he'll be in the front row throwing shit at him) and Jimmy says he'll be sitting all the way in the back now lmao
source
I think this is the first time I've seen most of the BP nominees lol
Also, opposite of you haha this is the least amount of BP I've seen in years, last year I saw all but The Revenant, the two years before that I watched them all. This year I saw Manchester (packed house at a film festival in September, I feel like I liked it more than most because of the environment I watched it in/quality of my night in general haha) La La Land (which I think would have been less praised if it starred ugly people, and I think it's more a movie with good songs in it, as opposed to a musical, if that makes any sense), Moonlight (I loved every second of it, wished it was longer, think will be looked back on as the Brokeback Mountain snub of this decade).
I still really want to watch more, I may go see Hidden Figures in the theatre before it's gone. I want to see Get Out more than any of the best picture nominations though haha so we will see if I get around to them before next year rolls around haha.
make it stop!
Now I'll just spend the rest of the afternoon scrolling through the recent collections and playing fantasy stylist for all the nominees, which is usually my favorite part anyway.