I'm gonna try to watch Moonlight tonight when I get off before the Oscars start. Hopefully I'll have time. Then I'll have seen all but three (Fences, Manchester by the Sea, and Hacksaw Ridge)



I think this is the first time I've seen most of the BP nominees lol



Also, opposite of you haha this is the least amount of BP I've seen in years, last year I saw all but The Revenant, the two years before that I watched them all. This year I saw Manchester (packed house at a film festival in September, I feel like I liked it more than most because of the environment I watched it in/quality of my night in general haha) La La Land (which I think would have been less praised if it starred ugly people, and I think it's more a movie with good songs in it, as opposed to a musical, if that makes any sense), Moonlight (I loved every second of it, wished it was longer, think will be looked back on as the Brokeback Mountain snub of this decade).



I still really want to watch more, I may go see Hidden Figures in the theatre before it's gone. I want to see Get Out more than any of the best picture nominations though haha so we will see if I get around to them before next year rolls around haha. Reply

sick and tired of kimmel's obsession with matt demon



make it stop! Reply

So happy Kimmel is hosting and not Fallon. Go the fuck IN and don't hold back, Jimmy! Reply

I completely forgot that he's hosting it UGH. One more reason for me to skip this year (besides watching Moonlight losing to LLL) Reply

I'm so attracted to him (since the weight loss) and it makes me feel unsettled. It's like that gross, shameful feeling you get when you cum to your senses about the porn you watched to get off. Reply

since when do we have to write summaries of short clips :/ Reply

i'm probably more nervous about the oscars than he is lol. Reply

Their 'feud' is getting old Reply

At this point I've pretty much accepted that it's going to be a La La Land sweep, so I'm just going to sit back and enjoy the rest of the winners.



Now I'll just spend the rest of the afternoon scrolling through the recent collections and playing fantasy stylist for all the nominees, which is usually my favorite part anyway. Reply

They're gonna drag out this bit way too much tonight, watch. Reply

Kimmel is annoying, but I'll support any and all dragging of Damon after that Great Wall bullshit. Reply

I've loved Jimmy since he started on ABC, everyone used to think I was so weird because I liked him more than Dave/Conan/Jay/Craig haha BUT LOOK WHO'S MR POPULAR NOW!!! Kimmel, Meyers, John Oliver & Andy Cohen are my go-to late night shows to watch the next morning. Andy Cohen kinda sucks but he always asks questions that the regular hosts wouldn't even think of/care about. It's nice to have a gay asking Mariah Carey about J. Lo haha Reply

