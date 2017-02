She's stunning Reply

this art! put it in a museum Reply

forever rip 1970s-1990s terrence malick. he's just trolling people now tbh Reply

I think everything he did up till Tree of Life was masterful, but it's like after that he just cut loose, and not in a good way.



I have high hopes for Radegund, his style really fits best with period pieces. Reply

ita, it's such a shame because his first 3 films are masterpieces. i actually had a physical reaction while watching days of heaven and the thin red line. and lol the sad thing is, i'm not really holding out hope for his next projects, in my mind he stopped making movies in 1998. there could be surprises tho Reply

mte and he took lubezki down with him Reply

His corny ass and this corny ad lmao Reply

lmao. the obligatory shot panning upward through trees... Malick is nothing if not predictable. Reply

Malick's aesthetic is actually perfect for perfume ads, lol. Kind of like Sofia Coppola was perfect for Marc Jacobs commercials







Reply

this is so embarrassing Reply

LOL, I liked them. But then again I love Sofia and Sleigh Bells, lol Reply

mte Reply

lmao, I hated these. I liked the Prada Candy commercial Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola did a while ago with Lea Seydoux. Reply

why reenact virgin suicides though? lol Reply

literally the face of jesus christ. no one will ever compare to her Reply

It took a long ass time but I finally agree with you on something Reply

This bitch*, lmao. I hate Malick so much.



*Malick not Jolie



Edited at 2017-02-26 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

[ so damn beauitufl ]





i could watch terrence malick shoot exteriors all day long tbh...like 'the new world' Reply

His films are beautiful to look at but like at some point he gotta give me a plot otherwise he should get a job with Planet Earth and leave me alone. Reply

LMAO Reply

lol ia Reply

films dont have to have a linear plot... Reply

lol irl Reply

i love this! honestly, this movie is so underrated, the opening scene with Vorspiel playing, ughh and then all the scenes of Colin living with the tribe and the use of Mozart in some of them is amazing. Reply

My movie 👏🏾👏🏾 Reply

Of the last decade-ish, this is his best movie tbh. Which isn't really saying much, but I do like this movie. Reply

That sunlight permeating through the leaves shot...I am just tired now. Reply

that movie trailer was a pain to get through Reply

I want the guerlain meteorites. I kind of expected more from Terry M for a perfume ad tbh Reply

Gorgeous. The best thing he's directed in years. Though I'm pretty tired of this kind of sweeping~ camerawork even when Lubezki does it. Reply

Honestly that trailer doesn't make me want to watch the movie. Reply

You're not missing much, lol Reply

To the Wonder? Omg it's terrible, avoid at all cost. Reply

TBH To the Wonder is best experienced through gifs and stills over tumblr because then you can enjoy all the beautiful composition without the whispery voice-overs and the christianity.



Reply

She even twirls! Reply

It's always a joy to see this Queen. Reply

