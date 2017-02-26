Adam Lambert Spills The Feud Tea!

I love him! 😍 Is he dating Sam Smith though bc I'm not here for that shit, Adam. Reply

sam smith is not worthy of that dick Reply

idt sam smith is his type Reply

why is he coming for Susan Boyle? Lmao what did she ever do Reply

honestly, they're probably equally remembered. it's the same adult contemporary suburban moms who ever checked for either of them Reply

not really Reply

I like him. I feel he deserves to be bigger than he is.

Leave Susan Boyle alone. Let her live her life. Reply

lmao, this interview is so random Reply

I think he seems to be doing just fine, Gene Simmons. isn't he touring with Queen?



and lol @ him and Paris Hilton discussing singles Reply

It was Perez, not Paris; OP made a typo. Reply

Paris had some bops tho, ngl Reply

He is touring with Queen, as well as doing solo tours. (I tried to watch a video of one of his solo performances in Hungary; he gives a great show if a little OTT for my taste.) That's how he makes most of his income. Reply

I like how Adam being honest about his sexuality is what ruined his career and not the bigoted assholes who judged him for being who he is. Reply

I mean, we all know he was the real American Idol winner that year, even Kris Allen knows that. Im not saying performing for QUEEN is a bad gig but Adam deserves a better career, it's sad he prob won't bc of his sexuality. Reply

I agree 100%. The Kris Allen thing still boggles my mind, though obviously not too much because we all know what the fuck happened there. Reply

i don't think his career is ruined. it's just that his fanbase tends to be older, straight white women who wishes he was their son. Reply

adam Reply

I always thought this was a Pink song before I even knew she co-wrote it. I love her version so much more than his. Reply

it definitely does have a "pink" sound Reply

omg, i'm loving this. Reply

i liked the mashup tbh



Reply

Adam sang it better





but it would have made a good duet Reply

This interview... Reply

Adam is adorable, wish he'd release more music Reply

bae Reply

mteeee :( Reply

"Our initials are the same!" The greatest logic lol. Reply

Hes so cute be my friend Reply

Ugh @ Gene. It must suck to be such an asshole, even your family and bandmates just see dollar signs when they look at you anymore. Reply

OP I feel sure Andy Cohen said PEREZ Hilton, not Paris Hilton? Like Perez said that Adam was jealous that Susan Boyle outsold him.



Anyhow, love Adam, seen him Tour with Queen and also his own UK tour last year. Iconic, precious and wonderful, great showman, glam as fuck, next level singer, etc etc. Reply

lmao I heard Paris and was like...how random, Perez never registers with me as a person that exists



I edited :D thank you! Reply

lmao I wish Perez DIDN'T exist as a person tbqh!! Reply

tbh him touring with queen made me a fan. it's a shame that without them he'd be stuck doing pretty little liars guest spots. he deserves more than that. Reply

I don't think he cares about fame that much, he's pretty smart and seems to be doing whatever he actually wants, I know he's been offered a bunch of shit and he turned it down because he doesn't give a fuck about being more famous etc he just chooses stuff that he likes no matter how critically acclaimed or laughable it is lmao





Reply

my born-again-christian old boss was IN LOVE WITH HIM, she also told me her husband had a crush on ellen degeneres (i'm not even kidding). I was like "y'all need to have a serious conversation about your marriage" Reply

