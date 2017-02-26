Adam Lambert Spills The Feud Tea!
-Adam Levine has never heard What Do You Want From Me and thought the person on The Voice singing it, sang it 'probably' better than the original singer, Adam Lambert hasn't sad anything bad about him but he did agree this was major shade (ngl maybe Adam Levine actually never heard the song lmao)
-He was supposed to tour with Demi but didn't
-Adam Lambert said that Susan Boyle's single 'Wild Horses' made him laugh when he was asked about her album once, and Per** Hilton told him he was jealous because Susan's single outsold his
-Gene Simmons said that Adam should have never came out and that it ruined his career, but then asked him to perform with KISS lmao
-He didn't date Sam Smith
Leave Susan Boyle alone. Let her live her life.
and lol @ him and Paris Hilton discussing singles
but it would have made a good duet
Anyhow, love Adam, seen him Tour with Queen and also his own UK tour last year. Iconic, precious and wonderful, great showman, glam as fuck, next level singer, etc etc.
Oh, closet queens will be the death of us all....