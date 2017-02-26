Weekend Box Office: Get Out is a smash hit!

Yay! Does Bradley Whitford actually look like that now? Or was it makeup? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure it's how he looks now. He's visibly aged a lot and put on some weight. I think he looked much better in Get Out with some facial hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching Finding Dory.... Haven't seen a movie in the theatre in a very long time. I think I've seen one in the last six months. Reply

Thread

Link

I still really want to see a dog's purpose though I don't think too many theaters are still showing it. Reply

Thread

Link











i watched Closet Monster. it was beautiful, but Stephen Dunn should've thanked Xavier Dolan seeeeveral times in the credits. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] he didnt get the fairytale ending, but also not a devastating one. it was v realistic, which is so rare for a gay movie. obsessed w this movie. i especially love that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they dealt with the PTSD/internalized homophobia/toxic family themes via magical realism and symbolism. tho i didn't really understand what Wilder's deal was; was he gay but not out yet, bi/pan, just a good friend? i loved the little detail where he gets Oscar the bottle of water after he realizes he's on X, it was heartwarming & showed he truly cared about him, whichever way it was. exactly! and i liked how Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you please explain the ending to me because idk if I wasn't paying attention but I didn't GET IT LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









WHAT WOULDN'T I GIVE TBH I loved it too! That artist's residence thing on Fogo Island was such a #lifegoal:WHAT WOULDN'T I GIVE TBH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so good, and IA about Dolan. He even cast someone from the Schneider clan could he make it anymore obvious? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha that's probably why I really want to see it. but I need to watch this soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Fences (stellar performances but the movie itself lacked something) and Silence (AMAZING, should have gotten every single nominations that Hacksaw Ridge got).

Also John Wick 2, which was a lot of fun. Reply

Thread

Link

Gonna watch it when a good camprip is available since I don't think it's playing in my country. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't go see Get Out until Thursday, I think? But I can't wait to see it! I'm so glad it's getting great reviews.





On a lamer note, I feel like crying. I wish crying came easier to me, I bet I'd feel better after a good cry. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been reading wholesomememes on Reddit and crying all morning lmao. I'm like "wtf is wrong with me rn?" So it goes both ways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I should probably just watch SLC Punk, that makes me tear up...for about 5 minutes, but at least I get a few tears out!. But I'm feeling more like it's a David Lynch kinda day, so I'm about to watch some of him & start reading his book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying to find a movie that will make me cry for like a week. I need a good sob Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched Beyond the Lights with Gugu and Nate Parker and it was so damn boring lmao though Gugu is gorgeous af



I anxiously await Logan. I feel like I'm gonna cry all the tears Reply

Thread

Link

I loved that movie, and Gugu in it, but it feels tainted now because of Nate Parker. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought I would care about the main couple more but they didn't really build the relationship up enough for me before it got super dramatic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how I feel about everything Casey is in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched probably 20 minutes of that mess before turning it off. Gugu is a great actress but you wouldn't know it from that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I zapped through that just for her and her mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gugu was great but that movie was awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's v basic as a love story, but it's 100% worth it for her; she elevates the story so much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw Get Out on Friday & it kind of reminded me of an Eli Roth movie. I liked that it was different & had funny scenes but it's not deserving on a 100% rating. The supposed twist wasn't really a twist either. The only thing in the movie that shocked me was the maid's backstory. I was just like "Damn. The ladies too?!". That's about it Reply

Thread

Link





But yeah, I was only surprised at [ Spoiler (click to open) ] the groundkeepers really being the grandparents. How fucked up is fearing death so much you take over another person's body and consciousness That only means every RT critic liked it enough to not hate it.But yeah, I was only surprised at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah exactly, it doesn't mean 100% of critics raved about it, it just means that they didn't have blatantly negative reviews. lots of 3 star reviews or whatever point out flaws. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I re-watched Out of Sight on Friday for the first time in a few years, and it's still sexy as hell. Made me wish JLo's screen projects weren't so bland/corny/safe, because she can be a good actress with great material. Last night I also re-watched Brining Up Baby, which is my fave screwball comedy of all time. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I agree. Tbh, she and Clooney are high on my "favorite on-screen couples" list.



Yasssssss @ Bringing Up Baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, JLo was actually a good actress before she went full pop star. Not that I blame her for that bc it prob afforded her more control over her career, but it also means she isn't given credit for being good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also, Below Her Mouth finally leaked, but the one HQ torrent isn't working & the only alternative is a shitty google drive file with terrible audio. UGH. Reply

Thread

Link

noooooooo I need a good version for science Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha same ;) i won't watch it like this tbh, the dialogue is barely audible & the only subs are in swedish (hardcoded, no less). i'll just wait for piratebay guy to fix the torrent or someone to upload another one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i said last week i was gonna spend this week finishing up watching the oscar nominated movies and i didnt 😂



but i did finish the americans season 3 and omg those last few minutes. i am shooooook. (and margo winning an emmy for that 2 sec appearance lmao messss) Reply

Thread

Link

i keep trying to get into the americans and i just can't.

i think i'm in season 2 somewhere (they're "separated" he's staying in a motel) but i want to get why it's so well received!



also i've seen non of the oscar movies and it's a yearly goal :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can i take my mom to see this? horror is not her genre at all... lots of jump scares? idk. i might be able to convince her bc of the social commentary??



*runs away so ya'll don't spoil me* Reply

Thread

Link

There were like 2 loud jump scare moments but that's it. It was more the concept and atmosphere that was creepy and chilling af imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty for responding! I've been wondering this too. Have you watched Black Mirror? Would you say it's sort of on par with an episode of that as far as being mostly atmospherically scary? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this winters crop of movies were pretty good all things considering Reply

Thread

Link