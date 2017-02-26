Orlando Bloom Visits Children in Niger Displaced by Boko Haram

- as a unicef goodwill ambassador, visits diffa, a city in southeast niger. 2.3 million people across niger, nigeria, chad and cameroon are displaced; the diffa region currently holds ~160,000 displaced children and 240,000 total displaced people- Bloom says: "As a father, it is hard for me to imagine how many of these children are caught up in this conflict. During my trip I have heard dreadful stories about children fleeing on foot, leaving everything behind, including the safety of their homes and classrooms" & "This visit has been extremely moving. Every single child I met is affected by this conflict and in desperate need of basic services such as clean water, psychological care and education to help them recover from the atrocities they have suffered and witnessed. They deserve a childhood"- encourages people to donate to unicef