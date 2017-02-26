The Expanse 2X06 pics and sneak peek, plus roundup





* There was a Sam Rosenberg in S1, there was discussion whether she was being introduced too early. A lot of the stories we associate with her have been co-opted to the amalgam character of Drummer, to not clutter the cast. Likewise we're not going to be seeing Soren, whose functions can be taken over by someone else, which is why we have Cotyar. Diogo is sort of mention in Leviathan Wakes and has a small role, the show decided to turn him gradually into a major character and show how a Belter kid grows up. By the way, Cara Gee came up with that 'Belter middle finger' gesture herself.



* It was a conscious decision not to start the Roci crew as best friends, but to watch them become that group and move in that direction. Amos starts seeing Holden as someone he can trust and rely on, he'll start to disagree with Naomi's decisions and as the season goes on we'll see him working through how he connects to Alex. The great thing about Amos is that he's a sort of an unchanging character, but through him they get to explore all the other characters, their relationship and how they become a unit.



* Something they left ambiguous in the books but made more clear in the show: The moment Julie-Miller meet face to face and he gets infected by the protomolecule fireflies coming out of her body- that moment ripples forward and backwards in time. There are moments in the last 15 episodes that are 'reverse time echoes' of that moment. In episode 9 in S1, right before Julie died, she saw him walking into the room in his cop uniform, with her necklace and the sparrow (we see the sparrow again right before he meets her this episode). All of his visions of Julie, when he tells Naomi she's by his side and tells him 'you belong with me'- he's hearing an echo of something that hasn't happened yet. All his visions of her could be echoes of that moment.



* They talk about casting Belters and not being able to just CGI everyone to look more like the books. It's a hard body type to find, they were randomly trying to get tall people from the street to act on their show- they were buying towels and the lady selling towels was 6'1 or so and they were trying to convince her to be on the show. It's less creepy to let the casting director handle it and do it through official channels.

