The Expanse 2X06 pics and sneak peek, plus roundup
Promotional pictures at the link, the synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)]'Earth and Mars search for answers in the aftermath of the asteroid collision.'
Sneak peek:
More goodies behind a cut, there are spoilers for 2X05, be warned.
Pour one out for Miller.
Inside 2X05
Some highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]They talk about how hard and emotional it was to lose Thomas Jane. Miller finally finds a cause to believe in, Julie was everything he should have been, is shamed by it and he wanted to save her. The Miller-Julie scene in the book was the entire reason Mark Fergus wanted to do the show in the first place, it's a beautiful ending to a very long redemptive arc and romantic journey for Miller. The protomolecule completely engulfed Eros, with Julie at its center. The way they visualized the scene, Julie is at the center of the hive, the protomolecule is essentially exalting her, like an alter.
Syfy Wire's Cher Martinetti and Adam Swiderski join producers/universe creators Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and discuss 2X05 (featuring special guest star Executive Producer Mark Fergus)
Some highlights from the podcast:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* There was a Sam Rosenberg in S1, there was discussion whether she was being introduced too early. A lot of the stories we associate with her have been co-opted to the amalgam character of Drummer, to not clutter the cast. Likewise we're not going to be seeing Soren, whose functions can be taken over by someone else, which is why we have Cotyar. Diogo is sort of mention in Leviathan Wakes and has a small role, the show decided to turn him gradually into a major character and show how a Belter kid grows up. By the way, Cara Gee came up with that 'Belter middle finger' gesture herself.
* It was a conscious decision not to start the Roci crew as best friends, but to watch them become that group and move in that direction. Amos starts seeing Holden as someone he can trust and rely on, he'll start to disagree with Naomi's decisions and as the season goes on we'll see him working through how he connects to Alex. The great thing about Amos is that he's a sort of an unchanging character, but through him they get to explore all the other characters, their relationship and how they become a unit.
* Something they left ambiguous in the books but made more clear in the show: The moment Julie-Miller meet face to face and he gets infected by the protomolecule fireflies coming out of her body- that moment ripples forward and backwards in time. There are moments in the last 15 episodes that are 'reverse time echoes' of that moment. In episode 9 in S1, right before Julie died, she saw him walking into the room in his cop uniform, with her necklace and the sparrow (we see the sparrow again right before he meets her this episode). All of his visions of Julie, when he tells Naomi she's by his side and tells him 'you belong with me'- he's hearing an echo of something that hasn't happened yet. All his visions of her could be echoes of that moment.
* They talk about casting Belters and not being able to just CGI everyone to look more like the books. It's a hard body type to find, they were randomly trying to get tall people from the street to act on their show- they were buying towels and the lady selling towels was 6'1 or so and they were trying to convince her to be on the show. It's less creepy to let the casting director handle it and do it through official channels.
Miller now has a star named after him.
There's a board game based on The Expanse coming out in June.
Seems like we'll have to wait till 'late next month' for news about potential renewal.
IndieWire interviews Executive Producer Mark Fergus about 2X05's shocking exit.
From the interview (spoilers for 2X05):
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* The Miller-Julie scene was filmed in a big empty room with just a chair, so Thomas and Florence had nothing to distract them but each other.
* There was no kiss in the script, it just happened spontaneously while shooting.
* They knew from the beginning they would lose Miller, but they slowed down the storytelling and held on to him for as long as they could without screwing up the stories. This meant overlapping the end of book one with events and characters from book 2, so Eros storyline could play out further into season 2.
Ratings went up to 0.2, hope it stays there or even inches back up to 0.3. Are you all ready for the return of Martian Queen Bobbie Draper?
[Spoiler (click to open)]Bobbie's getting ready to slay you all.
RA 0.243, D +16.24. We've officially named that star "Joe Miller". Now he can scowl down at us forever. #TheExpanse
Here is a thing.
Not until late next month.
Rest in peace, [REDACTED]. Why #TheExpanse decided to kill off a fan favorite last night:
Guess we can blame Thomas and Florence for that kiss scene, since it wasn't scripted.
It's not 'pass the salt', but I still love the reveal in the sneak peek, the Alex-Amos dynamic, the WTF Holden-Amos talk and bringing up those missiles.
I'm here for exploring the Amos-Alex dynamic, not really here for Naomi-Holden not agreeing on things and Amos siding with Holden.
Even I have my limits and that's one podcast, that's all I can stand, so if anyone wants to see Dominique Tipper on AfterBuzz, it's HERE
I thought this was cute-
Oh and GUESS WHOSE BROTHER NOW STARTED WATCHING THE EXPANSE???? I was bugging him as usual and he casually was like 'yeah, I might start watching it this week', I literally texted him '!!! Are you serious?' And he said he heard there's a S2 and the reviews are good.
Not like I haven't been bugging him for months to watch it. Oh well, he saw the first episode and has loads of questions, lol. My mom told me to make sure to show him the cat recap when he finishes S1, lol.
I'm so excited for episode 6, you have no idea.
Anyway the last ep wow. I never read the books so I didn't know what was coming. I cried like a baby.
Between Chrisjen and her husband and the Julie and Miller...ugh so good.
I wish I hadn't read the book, because hearing show-only fans' experience with last episode sounds so amazing. I was really moved as a book reader, but it sounds like even more than that for non-book readers.
Those two scenes just killed me, Crisjen and Arjun were so lovely and emotional, and then that Miller-Julie scene, the visuals, the music, it all got to me.
Edited at 2017-02-26 05:48 pm (UTC)