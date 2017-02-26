Lily Allen mocked for her miscarriage by Twitter trolls.

This photo has been doctored but if anyone can help Lily find out the true identity of Lisa from Swansea,she'd be most appreciative (Dennis) pic.twitter.com/VngvcSF5aS — Lily (@lilyallen) February 26, 2017

@leeza77 @le_hummingbird @lilyallen @Ged_2345 because she is an insult to sexual abuse victims and now uses a still birth as a defence. — Lis (@lisaj21_x) February 26, 2017

Outspoken British singer Lily Allen is no stranger to vile Twitter trolls, but this weekend they seem to have taken it to new lows.Yesterday she attempted to highlight how ridiculous it sounds when people blame immigrant and muslims for long wait times to get NHS doctors appointments (a common belief among racist morons in the UK) by replacing the words immigrant and muslim with 'pensioners'. This went over a lot of peoples' heads, and she's been under a trolling attack ever since - allegedly including a poll takeover by 4Chan.Some of the trolls decided to mock Lily for her miscarriage, blaming her alleged drug use for it. They have also gone back to their old tricks of calling her a liar for a sexual abuse claims.Her Twitter is now being run by somebody called Dennis, who is tweeting and defending her on her behalf. It's not clear who Dennis is to Lily.These are just the ones she has replied to. There are plenty more out there. I obviously can't fit all of the context of the tweets into one post, but a scroll through her timeline should help clear things up.