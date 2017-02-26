A few of Trevor Noah's favourite things

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More



!!!



Henry sugar is one of my favourite stories. Roald Dahl was a genius, forever bitter he was a hateful racist anti-semite. Reply

I never heard of it before while I was pretty sure I worked through all of Dahl's stuff so shame on me tbh Reply

that is my favorite story from him tbh because it was so happy and not mean like some of his others ones could be



and yeah he was terrible Reply

>Favourite comedian: Eddie Murphy. "He has it all: acting, accents, jokes. Coming to America is my favourite work of his."



Reply

lmaoooo at him asking her if her favourite actor is Zooey Deschanel.



OMG at those quotes though!



I want gummy Claires! Reply

The big sigh after "I hunt ghosts" lmao Reply

EDDIE MURPHY Reply

Favourite comedian: Eddie Murphy



Well, fuckboys gotta stick together. (Holy shit @ those languages, though, that's amazing.) Reply

I find him so attractive Reply

Same 😬 Reply

Me too! 😩 Reply

he is very attractive Reply

He is. Very much so Reply

Idgi the. He has a baby face and always makes that forehead wrinkled fuckboy expression. Reply

same omg I'd let him ram me Reply

Cute pic of him.



Celeb book rec alert! :) Reply

I used to be a big fan of his but ever since those tweets came to light I've rly soured on him. Reply

i saw them again recently in an article and was like, fuck those are SO bad! there's just no way around how terrible they are. you can't even say it was from like the 90s or some ~different time~, it was like 2009 or something. Reply

I haven't seen them in a while and I'd be happy not to tbh.



what really gets me is that for somebody who grew up under apartheid, for somebody whose mother I'm p sure converted to judaism when he was a child... you'd really expect better. Reply

some of them were as recently as 2012 i think Reply

He always looks so smug abt something Reply

Jesus, I attempt and ontd still gives me a fucked up layout. Reply

He's so hot, not surprised he's sexist Reply

he's trash Reply

What are a few of your favourite things on Sunday, ONTD?



bottomless mimosas!



also, lmao @ his comment about visiting places where he can learn a new language while on holiday. like, realistically, how many words can you learn on a trip? you'd have to really immerse yourself over an extended period of time to really learn anything.



Edited at 2017-02-26 04:51 pm (UTC) Reply

ia but at the same time people who travel somewhere non english-speaking and refuse to learn even a word of the language spoken are so terrible that i can't even be mad at him for that comment Reply

ikr, I've cumulatively spent months in Japan and taken some private Japanese lessons to help out and I can basically ask where things are and order food. Reply

Tomi Lahren Reply

Agree with what he says about paneer



I take it he speaks Dutch as well tho? Reply

A bit, he likes to visit NL to better it (and talk about apartheid and correct Dutch people I guess). Reply

Was in the interview in Dutch? Ek Afrikaans praat and, if I focus really hard and bring my A game, ik lees Nederlands. Speaking it though... that's hard. Reply

