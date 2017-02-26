A few of Trevor Noah's favourite things
The man's doing some promotion for his book and new comedy special on Netflix: Afraid of the Dark. He also points out that Dutch people should start acknowledging the impact the Dutch had on South/Southern Africa.
Favourite book: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More - Roahld Dahl. "I like the story because it's about a boy that learns something new and with it achieves more than he could ever dream of. Books weren't necessary a way of escapism for me, but a way to travel to places and times I couldn't visit myself."
Favourite language: all of them. Trevor knows how to speak English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Tswana, Tsonga, Xhosa and German.
"I like to spend my holidays in countries where I can learn a new language, like Spanish in Peru or Hindi in India." He doesn't know in which language he dreams.
Favourite comedian: Eddie Murphy. "He has it all: acting, accents, jokes. Coming to America is my favourite work of his."
Favourite food: Indian. "Everything that has paneer in it."
Favourite music: Black Coffee, a South African artist that makes house music with African sounds mixed through. "Powerful and beautiful".
Henry sugar is one of my favourite stories. Roald Dahl was a genius, forever bitter he was a hateful racist anti-semite.
and yeah he was terrible
Well, fuckboys gotta stick together. (Holy shit @ those languages, though, that's amazing.)
Celeb book rec alert! :)
what really gets me is that for somebody who grew up under apartheid, for somebody whose mother I'm p sure converted to judaism when he was a child... you'd really expect better.
also, lmao @ his comment about visiting places where he can learn a new language while on holiday. like, realistically, how many words can you learn on a trip? you'd have to really immerse yourself over an extended period of time to really learn anything.
I take it he speaks Dutch as well tho?
