A few of Trevor Noah's favourite things

The man's doing some promotion for his book and new comedy special on Netflix: Afraid of the Dark. He also points out that Dutch people should start acknowledging the impact the Dutch had on South/Southern Africa.


















Favourite book: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More - Roahld Dahl. "I like the story because it's about a boy that learns something new and with it achieves more than he could ever dream of. Books weren't necessary a way of escapism for me, but a way to travel to places and times I couldn't visit myself."

Favourite language: all of them. Trevor knows how to speak English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Tswana, Tsonga, Xhosa and German.
"I like to spend my holidays in countries where I can learn a new language, like Spanish in Peru or Hindi in India." He doesn't know in which language he dreams.

Favourite comedian: Eddie Murphy. "He has it all: acting, accents, jokes. Coming to America is my favourite work of his."

Favourite food: Indian. "Everything that has paneer in it."

Favourite music: Black Coffee, a South African artist that makes house music with African sounds mixed through. "Powerful and beautiful".


