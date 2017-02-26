Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators shut down He Will Not Divide Us
Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump live stream installation has been shut down after reports of gunshots. https://t.co/IJPA1SFvlY pic.twitter.com/Gv5aAHhfDM— Variety (@Variety) February 23, 2017
- The project (a livestream in which passersby were encouraged to say the words "He will not divide us") initially opened in New York. After it was shut down by the museum that was hosting it (against the artists' wishes) the project was moved to Alburquerque.
- On February 23 gun shots were heard on the Alburquerque livestream. Police reported that the shots were from a location a block away and it seemed unrelated to the project, nevertheless the artists decided to take the livestream down.
- Livestream is currently dark with no news on whether it will reopen or not.
source
