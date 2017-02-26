yeeun

Loreen, Queen of Eurovision, debuts Statements at Melodifestivalen



Loreen has decided to come back for her Eurovision crown with Statements. Sweden has a crazy procedure to pick the song they send and she placed 3rd/4th in her semi final which means she will perform again in a second chance stage where 4 more songs advance to the final. Will Sweden sleep on this legend?



how the hell did she not qualify for the final directly???? thank god there is a second chance round because this is already my winner lmao

ontd, what's your favourite eurovision song of all time? mine is euphoria
