Loreen, Queen of Eurovision, debuts Statements at Melodifestivalen
Loreen has decided to come back for her Eurovision crown with Statements. Sweden has a crazy procedure to pick the song they send and she placed 3rd/4th in her semi final which means she will perform again in a second chance stage where 4 more songs advance to the final. Will Sweden sleep on this legend?
how the hell did she not qualify for the final directly???? thank god there is a second chance round because this is already my winner lmao
ontd, what's your favourite eurovision song of all time? mine is euphoria
The process of Melodifestivalen always fascinated me, but it's to hard for me to understand all the nuances.
Euphoria gave me chills, I also feel like my male belgian Lorde was robbed:
I also really loved production of Jamala's track, it kinda reminds me of Burial's early works
The fact that she triggers Russian PATRIOTS only makes me enjoy the song more
my eurotrash self loves that the song is actually about Europe & us all getting along <3