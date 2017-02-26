Bill Paxton Dead at 61

WTF?? NO!! He was great in everything I saw him in. Amazing in Big Love. Oh man. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

oh man, i loved him in big love as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how weird, I just found out from some listverse that he was a witness to the JFK assassination. RIP Reply

Thread

Link

I was hoping this was a hoax but the family has released a statement. Fuck, he's younger than my mom. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it hits home a little more when they are close to my parents' ages. But my parents are gonna live for like another 40 years so it's all good. Or that's what I tell myself at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thought of losing my mom makes my anxiety flare uncontrollably. lol it's terrible. Q_Q I mean, she's in relatively good health, quit smoking about seven years ago, etc. But it's one of those fears I can never quite shake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's younger than my dad and mom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So sad, RIP :( He's not much older than my dad. :( Reply

Thread

Link

i remember him best from the movie twister

every summer i went to my aunts and we would watch that movie

RIP Reply

Thread

Link

i love twister for him, psh....to think both are gone is just sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Twister's such a fun movie. It started my love of disaster movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i've always had a soft spot for him because of twister. RIP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie! :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still watch Twister at least once a year :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god, that's devastating. I'm in shock. That's way too young and he seemed like such a healthy guy. Fuck. And he was just on James Corden talking about how he met his wife over 30 years ago. It was so cute and they still seemed happy. :(



Edited at 2017-02-26 03:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i watched that ep too :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. As soon as the news of his passing popped up on my timeline, my first thought was "But I JUST saw him on James Corden and he was totally fine." It's crazy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omgggg nooooo!! Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, this is unexpected. 61 is too young Reply

Thread

Link

noooooo Reply

Thread

Link

Where's Lisa when you need her? And I still quote "cow!" whenever I see one, which is pretty often living in a semi-rural area.



Edited at 2017-02-26 03:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Noooooo! :( Loved him in Titanic, Aliens and The Terminator, among others. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

No. :( Way too young. Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit that's young



RIP dude...loved him in titanic Reply

Thread

Link