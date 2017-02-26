Billie Joe OW2

Bill Paxton Dead at 61

He died from complicaions from surgery.

Statement from family:

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery." The family accurately describes his "illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker." The family adds, "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

SOURCE
Tagged: ,