Bill Paxton Dead at 61
He died from complicaions from surgery.
Bill Paxton Dead at 61 https://t.co/e30ackZXsh— TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2017
Statement from family:
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery." The family accurately describes his "illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker." The family adds, "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."
SOURCE
every summer i went to my aunts and we would watch that movie
RIP
Edited at 2017-02-26 03:55 pm (UTC)
😞
Edited at 2017-02-26 03:57 pm (UTC)
RIP dude...loved him in titanic