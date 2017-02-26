Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum) prevented a potentially horrific situation

i feel like i don't have a right to be upset over my rape because i have no memory of it happening Reply

Thread

Link

i was drugged so i have no memory of being attacked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's terrible, i'm so sorry.



i think you should feel whatever you need to without any expectations.



i also imagine that's a common feeling among survivors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it feels disingenuous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the act of, and responses to, rape and assault are v. complex and varied. there are ppl who remember their assault vividly and also feel a guilt or confusion over feeling how they do, for any number of reasons. you had the experience you had and therefore whatever you feel about it is still 'real' tbh. they're the emotions that come from an actual event.



still i think if you haven't, a professional or a crisis resource could help you deal with those feelings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb, you have every reason to be upset. you were attacked without your consent OR knowledge. that's horrific. i'm so sorry that you're going through this. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't remember one of mine. I mean I vaguely remember my best friend finding me naked in a bathroom but that's it.



And if you feel upset over it, that's ok because you were still hurt.



And if you don't feel upset over it, that's ok because that's how you feel and there isn't any correct way to feel about being raped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really, really, really love her and I hope she gets HUGE

Reply

Thread

Link

This was a good deed. Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her. Reply

Thread

Link

they're great people Reply

Thread

Link

She might be the superhero we need. Reply

Thread

Link

This was so good and brave of her, I'm glad she posted about this! and I hope those guys get hit by a bus. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Michaela sfm. Cheers to her and her friend for not overlooking what was happening.



I once stepped in on a similar situation (girl was wasted af, didn't know where her friends were and two guys were trying to leave the club with her), and while I know that people are hesitant to get involved in other people's business, do it anyway. That minor discomfort you experience can save someone from a world of pain. Reply

Thread

Link

Two of my friends saw something similar happen, they were outside their apartment smoking a cigaratte and saw two men dragging a clearly super drunk girl away from a busy and student filled area. As soon as they shouted across to the men asking if she was ok, they quickly dropped her and disappeared.



My friends took the girl back to the busy area and found the girl's friend group, they'd got distracted and lost her. I dread to think what would have happened if they hadn't gone out to smoke at that moment. Reply

Thread

Link