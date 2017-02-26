Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum) prevented a potentially horrific situation
To @MichaelaCoel prevented a potentially horrific situation. You are a super hero.— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) 25 février 2017
IF SHES DRUNK OR HIGH OR DOESNT SAY YES, THAT MEANS NO
Brave & drunk so we stole this barefoot lady from two male strangers who were leading her "somewhere". They slipped away pretty quick (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tOxwg3dsmC— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) 25 février 2017
(One more) pic.twitter.com/G16oaOMBxK— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) 25 février 2017
@MichaelaCoel pic.twitter.com/MQGaUrje4x— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) 25 février 2017
I've made a video. Sisters n brothers? Let's drink red wine, stick together and never unstick. pic.twitter.com/defrOJ5AEU— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) 25 février 2017
i think you should feel whatever you need to without any expectations.
i also imagine that's a common feeling among survivors.
still i think if you haven't, a professional or a crisis resource could help you deal with those feelings.
And if you feel upset over it, that's ok because you were still hurt.
And if you don't feel upset over it, that's ok because that's how you feel and there isn't any correct way to feel about being raped.
I once stepped in on a similar situation (girl was wasted af, didn't know where her friends were and two guys were trying to leave the club with her), and while I know that people are hesitant to get involved in other people's business, do it anyway. That minor discomfort you experience can save someone from a world of pain.
My friends took the girl back to the busy area and found the girl's friend group, they'd got distracted and lost her. I dread to think what would have happened if they hadn't gone out to smoke at that moment.
