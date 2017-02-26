Patrick Stewart isn't going to play Professor X any more

That is a truly horrible photo of him, lol.



But good for him if he wants to move on. Reply

Thread

Link

It's from the movie sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know - it's still horrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Patrick did great as X - but none of them should play any of them anymore and they should give the rights back to Marvel and Bryan Singer should probably be in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

rip x-men



i dont think i can do the fass-law-mc trio Reply

Thread

Link

it's been a good ride Reply

Thread

Link

Screaming at them using this pic. Anyway. Can't believe it's been 17 years. The original xmen holds up well tbh. I was loving the new movies until they made Mystique a front and center anti-hero. Reply

Thread

Link

First X Men movie is still one of my favourite movies. It started something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I loveee that first x-men movies still lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And it was Rogue-centric ❤️❤️❤️....kinda. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought the opening of the movie was very haunting with the holocaust gate scene Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I think I saw it 3 times in theaters, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right, 17 years?! It was one of the first dvds I ever bought. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mystique as a hero is so fucking bizarre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this movie delivers. Reply

Thread

Link

I only just watched the original xmen movies this past week and they are much better I thought they'd be I'm so pumped for logan Reply

Thread

Link

People really did latch onto that quote of his, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

well i hope he got a better storyline and more screen time because days of future passed felt like a missed opportunity.



Edited at 2017-02-26 02:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





maybe sir ian will retire too and we can welcome in our new megalodon overlord tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

Can he stick to one accent if he's going to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for Jaws. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh no ty, Magneto's my favorite. I don't MIND Fassy in the role so much but...Ian ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

without wolverine and prof x i don't see how Sony is going to continue the x-men franchise.



please return the rights to marvel and completely reboot it, leaving bryan singer far far far away from the movies thanks Reply

Thread

Link

they do have X tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea but I can't see why and how they will continue with the prequel stories seeing that it's not as well received anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for him



hopefully bryan singer can stop making movies now Reply

Thread

Link

Did you guys see what Trump tweeted (today)? He's despicable. Reply

Thread

Link

I can accept this. Reply

Thread

Link