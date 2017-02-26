Patrick Stewart isn't going to play Professor X any more
Patrick Stewart is retiring from X-Men. https://t.co/ZfV3pPManN pic.twitter.com/DOQHBtKPHz— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) February 25, 2017
Patrick Stewart's decision to bow out of X-Men with Jackman warmed my heart. They've made my favorite characters come to life since 2000. pic.twitter.com/oDdh5O5MGx— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) February 25, 2017
Anyone told James McAvoy yet? End of an era tbh
But good for him if he wants to move on.
i dont think i can do the fass-law-mc trio
Screaming at them using this pic. Anyway. Can't believe it's been 17 years. The original xmen holds up well tbh. I was loving the new movies until they made Mystique a front and center anti-hero.
please return the rights to marvel and completely reboot it, leaving bryan singer far far far away from the movies thanks
hopefully bryan singer can stop making movies now
