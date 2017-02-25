Angelina Jolie discusses her new film at GMA, answers awkward question about Brad
Angelina Jolie was recently interviewed by Good Morning America's host George Stephanopoulous to talk about her latest film "First They Killed my Father", which will be available to watch on Netflix later this year.
*Talks about Maddox's involvement in the film, he wanted her to make it.
*Pax also worked BTS by doing the still photography.
*Mentions her kids are used to eating scorpions, especially Shiloh
*When asked if she still thinks Brad is a "wonderful" father she takes her time before responding: "of course".
*She emphasizes that they're "focusing on the health of their family."
*Reaffirms her stand on refugees in the light of 45th's ban.
*Overall, she says this film is a thank you to Cambodia.
The official commercial will be released on March 1st.
Happy to see her smile again <3 I can't wait to see FTKMF.
Sources: 1 2
I hope the film is good! The Cambodian genocide is so insanely horrific and it was so, so recent too, I feel it isn't discussed much in the US. I went to the killing fields out there a few years ago and it was one of the saddest places i've ever been.
I need to go to bed.
I admire her for that tbh, my biological father was an abusive asshole but my mother refused to leave him because she did not want to be alone. It's too common tbh.
i'm still holding out for him to hook up with sandra bullock
in what world sis