Angelina Jolie discusses her new film at GMA, answers awkward question about Brad

Angelina Jolie was recently interviewed by Good Morning America's host George Stephanopoulous to talk about her latest film "First They Killed my Father", which will be available to watch on Netflix later this year.



*Talks about Maddox's involvement in the film, he wanted her to make it.
*Pax also worked BTS by doing the still photography.
*Mentions her kids are used to eating scorpions, especially Shiloh
*When asked if she still thinks Brad is a "wonderful" father she takes her time before responding: "of course".
*She emphasizes that they're "focusing on the health of their family."
*Reaffirms her stand on refugees in the light of 45th's ban.
*Overall, she says this film is a thank you to Cambodia.




The official commercial will be released on March 1st.



Happy to see her smile again <3 I can't wait to see FTKMF.

