Angelina Jolie discusses her new film at GMA, answers awkward question about Brad

Ugh Brad is garbage



I hope the film is good! The Cambodian genocide is so insanely horrific and it was so, so recent too, I feel it isn't discussed much in the US. I went to the killing fields out there a few years ago and it was one of the saddest places i've ever been. Reply

i don't think it is discussed much at all anywhere tbh (and that sucks imho) Reply

it wasnt even 50 years ago and so many people died. there are barely any old people in cambodia SMH. hopefully her name attached to this will help it do well Reply

i hope so too! Reply

What a dick question Reply

mte reminds me when a reporter asked kayne how his dead mother would think about his drunk diss at taylor swift. I could clock a bitch. Reply

WTF? I know Kayne is an asshole, but fuck.. common. Reply

I thought your comment was referring to the rapper.



I need to go to bed. Reply

Right? JFC. She's promoting a movie. Reply

It's obvious she loved him deeply and she took the necessary measures to keep her kids safe even at the expense of her losing the man she loves.



I admire her for that tbh, my biological father was an abusive asshole but my mother refused to leave him because she did not want to be alone. It's too common tbh. Reply

she's so stunning good gravy, i rly like dark hair on her Reply

i can't get over how grown up her kids are. i'm glad to see they're doing well. Reply

She loves her children so much, everytime she talks about them she just lights up. she however went darker when the guy asked about Brad.. she truly loved him.. its heartbreaking but it's so fantastic that as soon as she saw her children being in danger she put them first. i honestly admire her. Reply

Absolutely! I love her. Reply

I want her and Keanu Reeves to hook up. Keanu needs a family :( Reply

Keanu seems to be a wonderful person. Reply

Right?!! He'll be such a great dad to those kids. Common Jesus make this happen! Reply

he would be a great dad in general. he genuinely seems to be a great person Reply

ew no he can do better



i'm still holding out for him to hook up with sandra bullock Reply

How random. Do they know each other? Reply

idk they would look gorgeous together... Reply

i still want keanu and sandy to hook up but i'd take this Reply

lol don't do keanu like that he's a good man Reply

i read that as George Stromboulopoulos at first and was wondering wtf he was doing hosting GMA Reply

like, why even ask that? Do you think she's gonna go off on live tv? Come the fuck on. Not only rude, but stupid. Reply

I think it's so shitty of her to publicize the break up and imply that Brad abused the kids. She knows how disgusting the media is and she never gave them gossip before. I'm not saying this to protect Brad, idgaf about him. It's just easier on the kids when this shit isn't public. Reply

she never gave them gossip before



in what world sis Reply

I'm not even suprised. I guess they were hoping she'd say "he's a monster and I hope he dies!" Sigh Reply

