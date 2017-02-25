Meryl Streep Ain't Here for Karl Lagerfeld's 'Apology'
Meryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld both issued new statements today on the accusations Lagerfeld made over her Oscar gown this week.
(ICYMI, Lagerfeld told WWD that Streep left him with a $100,000+ gown that he made for her to wear at tomorrow's Academy Awards so that she could wear the dress of another designer who agreed to pay her. He called Streep "cheap" and suggested that she could keep the dress anyway because it is larger than sample size).
Lagerfeld's Statement:
“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”
Streep's Response:
“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication. That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.
