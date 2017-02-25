Transracial Icon and Activist Queen Rachel Dolezal Almost Homeless?

Rachel Dolezal on brink of homelessness, living off food stamps, refuses to admit wrongdoing two years after scandal https://t.co/Not3IP5Ku4 pic.twitter.com/RdBea3Gddb — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 25, 2017

Despite scoring a publishing deal for her new book "In Full Color", Dolezal claims she is on the brink of homelessness and living on food stamps. She also insists that no wrongdoing was committed on her part and refuses to apologize. The "I Am African" queen states that she is about to be homeless because no one will hire her lying ass.For those who don't or choose not to remember (I don't blame you), Dolezal was an American civil rights activist and former president of the Spokane chapter for the NAACP. In 2015, she resigned following allegations that she had lied about her racial identity and other aspects of her biography. After fabricating her life (coming soon to a Lifetime movie near you), her parents came out and said that she was, in fact, a pure as snow Caucasian woman. She continues to believe that she is a black woman.