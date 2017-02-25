Casey Affleck slams Trump as unamerican despite a $5K donation from the Affleck/Middleton Project

jesus I think I got head lice just from that youtube still Reply

He kinda looks like Joaquin Phoenix when he was doing his "documentary". Reply

Which is funny because that fake doc was more Casey's passion project than Joaquin's, lol Reply

It's gonna be frustrating to see him win tomorrow night. Reply

The bad guys and the enemies are on a winning streak everywhere, unfortunately. Reply

The evil are truly always rewarded while the good get jack shit. I'd legit be shocked if Casey doesn't win tomorrow.



Edited at 2017-02-26 03:18 am (UTC) Reply

Pls have hope Pls have hope Reply

In the era of Trump? Nah, I'm good. Reply

i hate everyone mentioned in this post Reply

Expose this little shit Reply

He looks like his beard gave him pink eye. Reply

I mean Casey is a piece of shit, I don't need to reiterate that, but his partner could have easily donated from their foundation w/o getting Casey's stamp of approval. He could have not mentioned it at all if he didn't give a shit, considering nobody else that got awards tonight did



Edited at 2017-02-26 03:16 am (UTC) Reply

IA but he still looks bad just by virtue of association. Reply

Mte, which is probably why he got vocal (if you'd even call it that, but I guess he did in his... way) like he can't do anything about it now except publicly disagree with it Reply

CAN I SETTLE HERE AS A POLITICS POST? I feel rejuvenated after watching Lego Batman. Reply

i've got 9 abs Reply

Want to go with me at the border of Gotham and Bludhaven and get some tacos and jarritos? Reply

Are you taking his words to heart and taking a look at yourself and making a change? Reply

I want a place to talk about the extreme reactions in regards to Tom Perez's win over Keith Ellison for DNC Chair. Reply

idk how that turned into such a ridiculously contentious battle. people want to relive the primaries over and over I guess. I'd rather not. I like them both tbh. Reply

People wanted Ellison to win. But didn't think about a Democrat losing a seat in the fucking Congress. ALL DEM SEATS IN THE CONGRESS HAVE TO STAY WITH THE DEMOCRATS.



Ugh. (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ Reply

the democrats never want to win again Reply

they need to not check out and hold Perez to adopt Ellison's entire platform tbh Reply

please lose to denzel tomomorow Reply

this is all i want. Reply

i want him to lose to either denzel or viggo. Reply

I accept both these options. Reply

please god Reply

im assuming the partner is using company funds to make donations that he likes and this idiot has no idea. if that is the case he better come out and say it. also make a donation equal or greater to a cause that trump is trampling on to balance it out. Reply

pretty sure that youtube still alone is enough to start my period cramps fuck Reply

What fucking highway underpass did they scrape him out from under? Reply

Honestly I didn't even care for Captain Fantastic AT ALL, but I hope Viggo beats out him and Denzel tomorrow for helping make and starring in the best movie of the decade, Jauja. Casey gave the best performance (with little competition out of this crop) but I'd never write his name down on a ballot. Reply

i can't believe this ugly ass is dating maggie from supergirl.



he needs a deep shampoo and conditioning treatment Reply

I hope Oscars voting scheme fucks him up! Reply

