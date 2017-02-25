Casey Affleck slams Trump as unamerican despite a $5K donation from the Affleck/Middleton Project
Spirit Awards: Casey Affleck calls Trump's policies "Abhorrent" and "Un-American" despite the fact that he and his production company partner, John Powers Middleton gave Trump's post election transition $5K. Middleton has long been involved with republicans, helped fund Trumps campaign and donated to the transition under one of his other businesses as well. It is not known if Affleck approved or is aware that a donation was given in his name but if he's so adamantly against Trump one would think he would avoid having any ties to the president.
