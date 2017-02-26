IRINA PANTAEVA

BRIT award bias?Few PoC win + Sony acts take 2/3+ awards after Sony boss becomes chair of BRITs



After this year's BRIT awards Sony Music pasted across their website and social media headlines like "Sony Music dominates Brit awards with record making success". But look a little closer and it's no mystery why over two-thirds of acts who took home awards were Sony Music artists.
The new chairperson of the BRIT Awards, who oversaw such record breaking success for Sony Music? None other than Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland, Jason Iley.

Sony artists won 9 out of a possible 13 BRIT Awards for this year. For British acts, Best British Album and Best Male Solo Artist went to the late David Bowie, BRIT critics choice and British Breakthrough act went to Rag’N’Bone, BRIT Icon for Robbie Williams, British Single win for Little Mix, and One Direction won British Artist Video Of The Year. British Global success went to Adele again, though she is under Sony Music in the US not the UK.


The Sony Music UK CEO and new chairman of the BRIT awards had this to say about this years BRIT awards results:
“Everyone at Sony Music is proud and humbled every day to work alongside people with such exceptional creativity, drive and musicianship. I would also like to thank all the brilliant people at Sony Music, whose passion and determination has helped deliver the artists’ vision.”



Favoring Sony Music isn't the only bias the BRIT awards have been accused of; they've also come under fire again this year for not recognizing non white Brits, especially black british, talent; grime legend Wiley has never even been nominated. And they haven't just come under fire in the past for ignoring black British artists, they've also been criticized for not recognizing British Asians - in the awards entire 37 year history British Asians have only won an award 4 times (and only once if you exclude boy band One Direction's wins), despite being the UK's largest non white minority; British Asian singer Jay Sean has never even been nominated.


While there were more PoC nominated than last year when they were criticized for lack of diversity in the British nominees (12 compared to last years 4 non white nominees), there were only 2 black winners this year, with 3 non white winners in total. And if you exclude the win by British girl band Little Mix, of whom 50% are white, only 1 non-white British artist, Emeli Sandé, took away an award. This was still an improvement on the 2016 BRIT awards, where every single winner was white.


Particularly glaring to many were the results of the British Male Solo Artist award, where the only white nominee, David Bowie took home the award. The BRIT awards came under fire in 2015 + 2016 for not recognising grime artists such as Skepta or Stormzy, but while they were both nominated this year, neither took home any awards.

Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,