BRIT award bias?Few PoC win + Sony acts take 2/3+ awards after Sony boss becomes chair of BRITs
Sony Music artists won more than two-thirds of this year’s BRIT Awards https://t.co/Zuo5gi2Aww #Music pic.twitter.com/sXdhIEUSic— Music Industry News (@MusicBizLatest) February 24, 2017
After this year's BRIT awards Sony Music pasted across their website and social media headlines like "Sony Music dominates Brit awards with record making success". But look a little closer and it's no mystery why over two-thirds of acts who took home awards were Sony Music artists.
The new chairperson of the BRIT Awards, who oversaw such record breaking success for Sony Music? None other than Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland, Jason Iley.
Sony artists won 9 out of a possible 13 BRIT Awards for this year. For British acts, Best British Album and Best Male Solo Artist went to the late David Bowie, BRIT critics choice and British Breakthrough act went to Rag’N’Bone, BRIT Icon for Robbie Williams, British Single win for Little Mix, and One Direction won British Artist Video Of The Year. British Global success went to Adele again, though she is under Sony Music in the US not the UK.
The Sony Music UK CEO and new chairman of the BRIT awards had this to say about this years BRIT awards results:
“Everyone at Sony Music is proud and humbled every day to work alongside people with such exceptional creativity, drive and musicianship. I would also like to thank all the brilliant people at Sony Music, whose passion and determination has helped deliver the artists’ vision.”
The Brit Awards 2017 were another diversity debacle. https://t.co/WLh3qIjmk4— FACT (@FACTmag) February 25, 2017
Favoring Sony Music isn't the only bias the BRIT awards have been accused of; they've also come under fire again this year for not recognizing non white Brits, especially black british, talent; grime legend Wiley has never even been nominated. And they haven't just come under fire in the past for ignoring black British artists, they've also been criticized for not recognizing British Asians - in the awards entire 37 year history British Asians have only won an award 4 times (and only once if you exclude boy band One Direction's wins), despite being the UK's largest non white minority; British Asian singer Jay Sean has never even been nominated.
While there were more PoC nominated than last year when they were criticized for lack of diversity in the British nominees (12 compared to last years 4 non white nominees), there were only 2 black winners this year, with 3 non white winners in total. And if you exclude the win by British girl band Little Mix, of whom 50% are white, only 1 non-white British artist, Emeli Sandé, took away an award. This was still an improvement on the 2016 BRIT awards, where every single winner was white.
Particularly glaring to many were the results of the British Male Solo Artist award, where the only white nominee, David Bowie took home the award. The BRIT awards came under fire in 2015 + 2016 for not recognising grime artists such as Skepta or Stormzy, but while they were both nominated this year, neither took home any awards.
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
-over 2/3rds of awards went to sony music acts
-sony music uk ceo is new chair of BRIT awards
-BRIT awards (and brits) very racist, only 3 poc won.
-black artists lost to a dead white man
The few times i've watched the Voice UK the auditions are always plagued by Welsh contestants and Tom Jones talking about SOUUULLLLL and everyone calling him the King of Soul or something. I crack up every time tbh!
Edited at 2017-02-26 02:36 am (UTC)
First of all, how is he a breakthrough act when he had top 40 hits half a decade ago? Second, how can white people cuss post-watershed, but black people don't? They muted half of Kanye's performance few years ago, and now they did the same thing, becuase there's a word pussy once in the lyrics. Why book someone like that? Why didn't you check the lyrics to just mute half of a second of the word you dislike so much? Is it just easier to randomly censore every few second? And leaving the host saying much stronger words right after that performance was intentional?
I was both surprised and unsurprised that the British Breakthrough award went to Rag'N'Bone Man over Stormzy or Skepta. I would ordinarily have thought Skepta would have taken it easily (despite having 'broke through' years ago? idek), but Rag'N'Bone Man has had massive very recent critical success with 'Human', is singing on every show going lately, it's got non-stop airplay on the radio, and getting tickets to any of his touring gigs takes you selling all of your organs and also your firstborn child and your soul. He's the current industry 'darling' imho, it's transparent af. He's good, but still
they've also been criticized for not recognizing British Asians - in the awards entire 37 year history British Asians have only won an award 4 times (and only once if you exclude boy band One Direction's wins), despite being the UK's largest non white minority
This is an industry-wide snub and racial issue again imho - I can't remember ever hearing a British Asian music act on regular daytime/commuter time airplay on most of the main commercial stations. I've heard like Jay Sean for example on very late night when they expressively have special hours for ~*urban*~/hip hop/underground, but at least in my region the main dominant music stations just play the same old tunes over and over.
I feel like yesterday alone driving home from the hospital in the space of 40 mins I must have heard Rag'n'Bone Man's Human twice, Robbie's Love My Life, and Clean Bandit's Rockabye ft Sean Paul and Anne Marie three times, and a Sia track too. And it feels like it's the same every time I drive to or from work/uni.
tl;dr comment lmao but this total lack of variation and the same mainstream acts getting airplay dominance doesn't make me at all surprised at the BRITS being just the same.
Edited at 2017-02-26 02:52 am (UTC)
I haven't listened to Radio 1 for years when it comes to mainstream. Mostly Heart tbh, or Capital if I must. A lot of less mainstream stations in my area actually have less than great and very inconsistent reception on my car radio even. It's very very segregated, and I remember when I lived up in the North East and had Capital on mostly, if I was driving home at like 1am, it'd be all Urban/Grunge acts that I would nevvveerrrr hear outside of the 11pm-2am type timeslot.
I saw a few Zayn stans talking about this, but thought it was just fandom dramatics. I didn't know they did this yearly. I never paid much attention to the BRITs, but guess I shouldn't be surprised since it happens in the US.
But Beyonce and Drake are black
And also how the fuck they ignored Wiley when this was one biggest tracks of the year:
hes been around for ages since the 90s i cant believe hes never been nommed.