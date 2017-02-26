BRIT award bias?Few PoC win + Sony acts take 2/3+ awards after Sony boss becomes chair of BRITs





A biased and racist awards ceremony? I am shocked. Reply

-over 2/3rds of awards went to sony music acts

-sony music uk ceo is new chair of BRIT awards

-BRIT awards (and brits) very racist, only 3 poc won.

-black artists lost to a dead white man Reply

Bowie's album was exceptional and was universally acclaimed, so I wasn't mad about that, but people like Rag n Bone Man and The 1975 winning raised an eyebrow, are they both on Sony? Reply

Idk about 1975 but Rag n Bone Man is on Columbia, which is a division of Sony, yes. Reply

The 1975 are on universal. them and Emeli Sande were the only non Sony British acts to win (if you exclude Adele) Reply

The fuck. That 1D video won? Their lazy "behind the scenes" video? Reply

That one is fan voted and 1D have the biggest stanbase Reply

They have the fans Reply

Their fans and families begged for votes last minute lol Reply

Yt people are insecure and racist? I am frankly shocked! I'm sure it was about ~artistry~ Reply

you can already hear the "well if poc wanted to be nominated more they should work a little harder for it!" justifications from a mile away Reply

It just seems like POC can't win. Either we're shut out of awards or when we succeed, our successes our plagued with accusations of "pity votes" or some shit. Ugh Reply

wiley has never been nominated?? wiley?? Reply

i feel like britain is the home of white people who make black music. Reply

it is. adele, amy winehouse, dusty springfield, tom jones, sam smith, ed sheeran, probably more i cant name. they love blue eyed soul here. Reply

lmao omg tom jones, that welsh crooner beloved by british white lady pensioners everywhere.



The few times i've watched the Voice UK the auditions are always plagued by Welsh contestants and Tom Jones talking about SOUUULLLLL and everyone calling him the King of Soul or something. I crack up every time tbh! Reply

very true Reply

Edited at 2017-02-26 02:36 am (UTC) they snubbed my man skepta smh Reply

They did Skepta dirty as fuck.

First of all, how is he a breakthrough act when he had top 40 hits half a decade ago? Second, how can white people cuss post-watershed, but black people don't? They muted half of Kanye's performance few years ago, and now they did the same thing, becuase there's a word pussy once in the lyrics. Why book someone like that? Why didn't you check the lyrics to just mute half of a second of the word you dislike so much? Is it just easier to randomly censore every few second? And leaving the host saying much stronger words right after that performance was intentional? Reply

His tracks with N-Dubz are still some of my early morning commute bops years later, ngl. I'm judging MYSELF right now, but he's just been so good for so long. Reply

Konnichiwa is legit on my AOTY top 10 of 2016 Reply

but of course. I also can't wait for next year, you know ed sheeran will take all the awards. Reply

I wish that troll went back to the dungeon where he came from Reply

I feel like the BRITS are also commercial and airplay popularity/success awards if anything, and the whole music system here only really gives mainstream recognition and success to the same acts over and over.



I was both surprised and unsurprised that the British Breakthrough award went to Rag'N'Bone Man over Stormzy or Skepta. I would ordinarily have thought Skepta would have taken it easily (despite having 'broke through' years ago? idek), but Rag'N'Bone Man has had massive very recent critical success with 'Human', is singing on every show going lately, it's got non-stop airplay on the radio, and getting tickets to any of his touring gigs takes you selling all of your organs and also your firstborn child and your soul. He's the current industry 'darling' imho, it's transparent af. He's good, but still





they've also been criticized for not recognizing British Asians - in the awards entire 37 year history British Asians have only won an award 4 times (and only once if you exclude boy band One Direction's wins), despite being the UK's largest non white minority



This is an industry-wide snub and racial issue again imho - I can't remember ever hearing a British Asian music act on regular daytime/commuter time airplay on most of the main commercial stations. I've heard like Jay Sean for example on very late night when they expressively have special hours for ~*urban*~/hip hop/underground, but at least in my region the main dominant music stations just play the same old tunes over and over.

I feel like yesterday alone driving home from the hospital in the space of 40 mins I must have heard Rag'n'Bone Man's Human twice, Robbie's Love My Life, and Clean Bandit's Rockabye ft Sean Paul and Anne Marie three times, and a Sia track too. And it feels like it's the same every time I drive to or from work/uni.



tl;dr comment lmao but this total lack of variation and the same mainstream acts getting airplay dominance doesn't make me at all surprised at the BRITS being just the same.





yea ia british radio is very segregated. look at radio 1 vs radio 1 extra even. poc esp black artists r regulated to the side lines, even when their music isnt any less radio friendly. radio 1 does showcase less mainstream acts but even then its mostly white indie acts bc of their love for white guitar bands. Reply

yeppp, like the radio is forever ~*DISCOVERING*~ the next big act - 9 times out of 10 some white indie act, guaranteed.



I haven't listened to Radio 1 for years when it comes to mainstream. Mostly Heart tbh, or Capital if I must. A lot of less mainstream stations in my area actually have less than great and very inconsistent reception on my car radio even. It's very very segregated, and I remember when I lived up in the North East and had Capital on mostly, if I was driving home at like 1am, it'd be all Urban/Grunge acts that I would nevvveerrrr hear outside of the 11pm-2am type timeslot. Reply

Parent

Of course this wack award show is racist Reply

Oh so this is why they made the MOBO awards?



I saw a few Zayn stans talking about this, but thought it was just fandom dramatics. I didn't know they did this yearly. I never paid much attention to the BRITs, but guess I shouldn't be surprised since it happens in the US. Reply

>only 1 non-white artist, Emeli Sandé, took away an award

But Beyonce and Drake are black

And also how the fuck they ignored Wiley when this was one biggest tracks of the year:



I've honestly never heard of him or this song. I don't think I've ever heard a European rapper. It's strange how it's such a US genre. From what I'm hear this is a good track. Reply

I mean in the UK, I've had British MTV digital channels and remember this being in top 40 for half a year. Just googled and it peaked at #2, seems enough to get nominated for a BRIT tbh Reply

hes had a few huge songs, 'heatwave' was 1 that was number 1 for awhile here iirc.

hes been around for ages since the 90s i cant believe hes never been nommed. Reply

i assume the stats aren't counting the international act awards Reply

