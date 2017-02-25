'Get Out' wins Friday's box office with nearly $11M ... set to exceed estimate expectations

When they mention the party they say it's something they throw for the grandpa and it's all his old friends. When the cars pull up the guests get out of the car and immediately hug the grandpa.



At the dinner table Jeremy comments to Chris about how jiu-jitsu isn't real fighting and it's just thinking like chess and thinking a few moves ahead of the person instead of fighting them. In the final confrontation with him Chris tries to open the door twice and Jeremy kicks it shut. So he deliberately goes for it a third time while Jeremy is using his "superior MMA" move on Chris knowing that Jeremy will go to kick the door shut and when his leg goes up he stabs Jeremy in the leg immediately having thought ahead and predicting the move.



Random observation but when Chris is trying to leave and Rose is "searching" for the keys it looks like all the coverage on Chris is shot handheld while the footage on the Armitages isn't which kind of makes their stillness really unsettling and controlled in opposition to the (slight) movement and fear you see on Chris' coverage which is a total nerdy thing to observe but I just love that decision.