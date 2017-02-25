A Nightmare on Elm Street

'Get Out' wins Friday's box office with nearly $11M ... set to exceed estimate expectations


Several sources include The Wrap are reporting that Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out has won the Friday box office after raking in $10.8 Million.

This number not only puts the film on track to exceed initial pre-weekend projections but it is expected to knock The LEGO Batman Movie out of the number one spot. While experts are projecting that the release of Logan next week means that it may not hold onto that spot long they are still impressed by the numbers that it has brought in.

Get Out has earned more than twice its budget in a single day in the domestic box office and it's pulling in amazing numbers overall especially considering that it's a horror movie with no real stars and it was released on Oscar Weekend (where most people tend to play catchup with nominee showcases).

This is great news for Jordan Peele who said he has four other social thrillers in the works that he would ideally like to make every other year starting in 2018.

Get Out currently holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based off of 134 reviews from critics.

Source 1 and 2
I went to see it again this morning and it was even better on a second viewing. Don't forget to use your spoiler cuts!

Tagged: ,