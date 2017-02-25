'Get Out' wins Friday's box office with nearly $11M ... set to exceed estimate expectations
Several sources include The Wrap are reporting that Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out has won the Friday box office after raking in $10.8 Million.
This number not only puts the film on track to exceed initial pre-weekend projections but it is expected to knock The LEGO Batman Movie out of the number one spot. While experts are projecting that the release of Logan next week means that it may not hold onto that spot long they are still impressed by the numbers that it has brought in.
Get Out has earned more than twice its budget in a single day in the domestic box office and it's pulling in amazing numbers overall especially considering that it's a horror movie with no real stars and it was released on Oscar Weekend (where most people tend to play catchup with nominee showcases).
This is great news for Jordan Peele who said he has four other social thrillers in the works that he would ideally like to make every other year starting in 2018.
Get Out currently holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based off of 134 reviews from critics.
I went to see it again this morning and it was even better on a second viewing. Don't forget to use your spoiler cuts!
[Spoiler (click to open)]When they mention the party they say it's something they throw for the grandpa and it's all his old friends. When the cars pull up the guests get out of the car and immediately hug the grandpa.
At the dinner table Jeremy comments to Chris about how jiu-jitsu isn't real fighting and it's just thinking like chess and thinking a few moves ahead of the person instead of fighting them. In the final confrontation with him Chris tries to open the door twice and Jeremy kicks it shut. So he deliberately goes for it a third time while Jeremy is using his "superior MMA" move on Chris knowing that Jeremy will go to kick the door shut and when his leg goes up he stabs Jeremy in the leg immediately having thought ahead and predicting the move.
Random observation but when Chris is trying to leave and Rose is "searching" for the keys it looks like all the coverage on Chris is shot handheld while the footage on the Armitages isn't which kind of makes their stillness really unsettling and controlled in opposition to the (slight) movement and fear you see on Chris' coverage which is a total nerdy thing to observe but I just love that decision.
[Spoiler (click to open)] there was ONE part I didn't quite get until I woke up this morning - when the white dad was auctioning off Chris and the blind guy put in a bid for his eyes like damn. and how it looked like a wake! clever. \
This entire movie is so insanely clever and well thought out and sets up everything.
[Spoiler (click to open)] I need a sequel where they go back for the other dude and free him from sex slavery.
OP, have you seen XX? I only heard about it last week, so if anyone's seen it, can you recommend it?
Lol, sounds like it's right up ontd's alley. Definitely wanna see it.
It was semi uneven in bits, but I would recommend it! The first segment is especially terrific
Btw, was there any extreme gore in it? If yes, could you give me a general spoiler for what it was? I try to avoid movies with certain types of very graphic gore (like amputation/torture), so I'm just asking to make sure.
Maybe I'll go Tuesday. I'm glad it's doing so well
Feel better! I'll avoid the nachos whenever I do go