Film Independent Spirit Award Winners: Moonlight wins big
Moonlight won the night taking home Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Cinematograpy, Editing and the Robert Altman award (for best cast/casting).
Molly Shannon was the biggest upset, winning Best Supporting Actress.
Isabelle Huppert skipped the red carpet because she was still at the airport, drove straight to the ceremony, and arrived in time to collect her award for Best Actress.
BEST FEATURE
Moonlight
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck
Manchester by the Sea
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Isabelle Huppert
Elle
BEST DIRECTOR
Barry Jenkins
Moonlight
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Molly Shannon
Other People
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Moonlight
Director: Barry Jenkins
Casting Director: Yesi Ramirez
Ensemble Cast: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Toni Erdmann (Germany and Romania)
Director: Maren Ade
BEST SCREENPLAY
Moonlight
Barry Jenkins
Story By Tarell Alvin McCraney
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Spa Night
Writer/Director: Andrew Ahn
Producers: David Ariniello, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Kelly Thomas
BEST DOCUMENTARY
O.J.: Made In America
Director/Producer: Ezra Edelman
Producers: Nina Krstic, Tamara Rosenberg, Caroline Waterlow
BEST FIRST FEATURE
The Witch
Director: Robert Eggers
Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Rodrigo Teixeira
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Moonlight
James Laxton
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
The Witch
Robert Eggers
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Ben Foster
Hell or High Water
BEST EDITING
Moonlight
Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
(Honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.)
Jordana Mollick
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
(Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.)
Nanfu Wang
Director of Hooligan Sparrow
KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
(Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.)
Anna Rose Holmer
Director of The Fits
i don't even know what i'll do if they don't win best picture tomorrow.
bit of a spoilery question, but [Spoiler (click to open)]what happens to juan after the first part? i wasn't sure if we're supposed to assume he died or what
Annette's rxn to Izzy's win is giving me life
Also Casey's winning that Oscar, I'm calling it.
I looooooved Nick and John hosting, still need to watch their intro but the bit they did with Andy Samberg was so funny. They should host more things.
Casey's speech was a mess.
Yaaaaaay Moonlight!! I hope it wins a few at the Oscars. Not getting my hopes up for best picture, but fingers crossed.
And yeah, what the fuck was Casey going on about? He was trying to be political and articulate but it fell flat. It was weird
She was really great in Other People
I can't believe she's been winning everything and then you have kate beckinsale who got no love for "love & friendship"
barf @ Casey