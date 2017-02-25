Film Independent Spirit Award Winners: Moonlight wins big

I really hope Moonlight wins Best Picture but I have this really bad feeling it won't Reply

i have the same feeling about it that i did about the election. i'd be surprised if it didn't, but then again i wouldn't be because racism.

I personally was in personal limbo during election day, so I can't say I was surprised about Hillary losing but just sad. I think I'll feel the same if/when Moonlight loses.

the election and a movie winning best picture are two different things

La La Land has swept everywhere. It's happening. :(

I'm not getting my hopes up for Moonlight, that way I won't be disappointed if/when it loses.

I hope so too. I would be kind of surprised if it did tbh. I was the strongest film out of the others.

i don't even know what i'll do if they don't win best picture tomorrow.



bit of a spoilery question, but [ Spoiler (click to open) ] what happens to juan after the first part? i wasn't sure if we're supposed to assume he died or what



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:29 am (UTC) i don't know if i will ever truly recover from the performances in moonlight, especially in act 3. trevante and andre were amazing together.i don't even know what i'll do if they don't win best picture tomorrow.bit of a spoilery question, but [ Spoiler (click to open) ] what happens to juan after the first part? i wasn't sure if we're supposed to assume he died or what

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He does die. They make mention of his funeral several times in Part 2.



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:32 am (UTC) Reply

seriously? how did i manage to miss that??

I still can't believe the actors that played Chiron never met each other during filming, little and black have so many of the same mannerisms. I'm so happy for everyone. I wish this would happen tomorrow. He's a turd but I like that John Hamm said "you are correct, Barry Jenkins" when he read best director.

lmao did he really say that? that makes me happy even tho you're right, he's a turd.

Annette's rxn to Izzy's win is giving me life

Annette Bening’s priceless puzzled reaction to Isabelle Huppert winning the #SpiritAward pic.twitter.com/PERNIcauOH — josh (@joshc) February 26, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-26 01:28 am (UTC) Yassss Isabelle! That's all I care about. Molly Shannon's acceptance speech was hilarious.Annette's rxn to Izzy's win is giving me life Reply

I loved the cinematography in Moonlight so much. I rewatched Girlhood recently and that cinematography reminded me of Moonlight in some ways.

Huh, Mahershala Ali lost.

He wasn't nominated. When your cast is announced as the winner for the Altman ensemble award, each individual actor becomes ineligible for the individual categories.



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:34 am (UTC) Reply

This is actually cool

I wish Moonlight would sweep like this at the Oscars but I know better than to be optimistic.



Also Casey's winning that Oscar, I'm calling it. Reply

yeah i hope so too about Moonlight, I WISH it would.

And remember, Joi McMillon in editing for Moonlight is the first black woman ever nominated at the Oscars for best editing, and she won the Independent Spirit award so good luck to her.

That's amazing. I always wanted to get into editing, it is insanely male dominated.

yasss i'm going to the cinema to watch moonlight again on sunday

So happy Molly Shannon won because this movie needed some goddamn recognition. #JUSTICEFOROTHERPEOPLE



I looooooved Nick and John hosting, still need to watch their intro but the bit they did with Andy Samberg was so funny. They should host more things.



Casey's speech was a mess.



Yaaaaaay Moonlight!! I hope it wins a few at the Oscars. Not getting my hopes up for best picture, but fingers crossed. Reply

I was living for her then when she did superstar I died



And yeah, what the fuck was Casey going on about? He was trying to be political and articulate but it fell flat. It was weird



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

John andNick were so good

Molly Shannon's acceptance speech was flipping adorable.

I recently saw Superstar for the first time. I didn't think it was nearly as bad as some people made it out to be. It was cute and funny.

Her speech was so cute.



Her speech was so cute.

She was really great in Other People

I know Emma will probably win for best Actress tomorrow, but I really think it should go to Isabelle. her performance was everything in Elle. Emma's was good, but nothing compared to some of the others in the category.

It is ridiculous Elle is going to lose to Emma

It is but unfortunately the Academy is 90% of the time more about who campaigns the most and/or who is overdue then who actually delivers the best performance or work of art. I really would love for an upset to happen but I doubt it.

ikr



ikr

I can't believe she's been winning everything and then you have kate beckinsale who got no love for "love & friendship"

Parent

I feel like the Emma hate here has gotten a little OTT but IA it's kinda weird her Oscar is going to a role that didn't require much of her.

if she does i'll be as livid as the time jennifer lawrence won best actress over emmanuelle riva

Parent

Oh, and I really don't get Ben Foster winning. I love him generally, but he didn't deserve it for this.

Yeah, if anything it was Pine who stood out in HOHW.

Pine was definitely better than Ben in that one.

Ben had a showier role, but Pine was the standout of that movie IMHO (along with the "what don't you want" waitress lady).

Molly Shannon should've gotten way more kudos this season for Other People. She was fantastic in that.

