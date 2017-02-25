Nicki Minaj comes for Trey Songz before Remy Ma

"get me some more plaques babe"







no matter what nicki says or raps, she supports a child rapist. nothing else really matters when youre supporting that. Reply

Yep and notice how she's denying everything about guys she's fucked, but she isn't denying that she supports her child rapist brother Reply

I don't think she has ever commented on it. I mean she shared pictures of her taking him bowling the night her and her mama bailed him out. Reply

and yet she still has her rabid tumblr fanbase who hangs on every word she says or thing she does. i honestly wish that site as a whole found better role models or better things/people to cape for. Reply

I am living for all this rap beef and tea Reply

Hang it up. Flat screen. Reply

Lol Reply

Honestly it gives me life that ya'll cannot see that this is all promo for her upcoming album.

Say what u want about her but she's a marketing genius and a business woman.



Get that promo Nicki!!!



Ebro's tweet/insta and Trey being petty are so far my faves.

Do you think Nicki is planning to release something? Everyone wans her to lol Reply

I guess it depends on how fast Drake can write something Reply

What's up with this myth that Drake somehow writes? Alternative facts Reply

if nicki doesn't release something, she's even dumber than i thought tbh Reply

Nicki loves to roll out her drama with Meek whenever she is trying to promote something or distract from something. We shall see. I don't think she can get away with not responding but I also don't think she has the talent nor the intelligence to even come close to what Remy did. WTF isn't known about Remy Ma? Her take down of Nicki was partially so good because Nicki doesn't want her shit known. Everyone knows Remy's shit. Reply

this track was excellent and i say that as someone who has no fucks to give about any of this. i am here for the drama. Reply

i've listened to shether probably fifty times today and still gag every time. ppl keep saying nicki's gonna have to pull out '08/09' nicki for her response and im like... nicki at her best can't compete w what remy ma did. the flow, the word play, the endless pool of scandal to pull from... i dont even know rap like that but i know nicki doesn't have it in her Reply

Saaaame, every listen new reference hits me and I laugh out loud. To pull 08/09 Nicki, Nicki needs... hm... some people who won't talk to her anymore Reply

Y'all keep asking for the "Old Nicki" but that one was asked for a freestyle and this is what she came up with... pic.twitter.com/vYqKQrRx20 — J-Sun (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) February 25, 2017

She should have stepped away and started focusing on a response. Although even then I don't see her coming for Remy like Remy came for her.



Nicki and her stans are dumb for trying the sales angle in the first place but it's even more dumb since Remy owns her masters. Remy brought it all - the facts, evidence, receipts, everything. Reply

They should just battle on the breakfast club and be done. Reply

liar liar pants on fire Reply

today has been a blessing 🙏🏾 Reply

I think if she doesn't release anything it will be because she has no clapback for the brother lines. She has said nothing about that situation because she knows people will tear her apart. Especially after her tweets from a few years ago saying men who mess with little girls should be killed resurfaced. Reply

The funniest thing about this is how shook Nicki is. Remy drops one track and all of a sudden Nicki spends the whole day doing the most liking and posting shit while Remy is probably at home chillin in her underwear with a glass of Henny. Reply

lmao pathetic Reply

