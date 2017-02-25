Nicki Minaj comes for Trey Songz before Remy Ma
Trey Songz responded to Remy Ma's "shETHER" by denying accusations that he slept with Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/ihJlLYMqlo— Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 25, 2017
Trey Songz denied that he had sex with Nicki in an instagram video and then tweeted that he would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Nicki said that she got him 6 plaques, so he should have defended her and denied that he had sex with her even though he already did. Trey told Nicki that she needs to be mad at Remy and used this as an opportunity to #promote himself.
Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz firing shots at each other 👀 pic.twitter.com/odqTM57g3v— HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) February 25, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ I love you! https://t.co/f7fiPjg0Cy new music every Thurs 9pm - Tremaine The Album - 3.24.17 - get me some more plaques babe— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017
Nicki has also been liking embarrasing tweets saying that the Weeknd knows she's the queen of rap like Bey does, she only needed an instagram post to end Remy who need a 7 minute diss track (lmao and she deleted that instagram post about sales anyways so...), everything Remy said was lies and tabloid shit, her sales are better than Remy's, etc.
embarrasing pic.twitter.com/VnMneZOVtv— illyria aka kaley (@illyria_burkle) February 26, 2017
@illyria_burkle pic.twitter.com/HRudYctVpv— illyria aka kaley (@illyria_burkle) February 26, 2017
@illyria_burkle pic.twitter.com/IiySUsMaVh— illyria aka kaley (@illyria_burkle) February 26, 2017
Say what u want about her but she's a marketing genius and a business woman.
Get that promo Nicki!!!
Do you think Nicki is planning to release something? Everyone wans her to lol
Nicki and her stans are dumb for trying the sales angle in the first place but it's even more dumb since Remy owns her masters. Remy brought it all - the facts, evidence, receipts, everything.