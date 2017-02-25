illyria

Nicki Minaj comes for Trey Songz before Remy Ma

Trey Songz denied that he had sex with Nicki in an instagram video and then tweeted that he would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Nicki said that she got him 6 plaques, so he should have defended her and denied that he had sex with her even though he already did. Trey told Nicki that she needs to be mad at Remy and used this as an opportunity to #promote himself.

Nicki has also been liking embarrasing tweets saying that the Weeknd knows she's the queen of rap like Bey does, she only needed an instagram post to end Remy who need a 7 minute diss track (lmao and she deleted that instagram post about sales anyways so...), everything Remy said was lies and tabloid shit, her sales are better than Remy's, etc.

Source: Twitter 1, 2, 3, 4

Nicki is fucking embarrasing with her sales obsession and acting like she won with her lame tweets and instagram posts that she ended up deleting... Plus Remy already made sure any sales receipts would be pointless by mentioning Nicki's three 360 deals lmao
