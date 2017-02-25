February 25th, 2017, 05:10 pm illyrias_pet RedOne - U Here Tonight (feat. Fetty Wap & French Montana & Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony) Source: YouTube Tagged: fifth harmony, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
also Dinah oversings everything usually at least she had a small part here lmao
Fifth Harmony is such a weird group, they have good songs yet they all seem to hate being in the group, I wish Little Mix had their songs, they're a much better group
Edited at 2017-02-26 01:19 am (UTC)
justice 4 PATRON TEQUILA!!!