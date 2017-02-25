What kind of Modjo rip off 😒 Reply

This trash is a proof to everyone who says Gaga should go back to doing tracks with him. I didn't even finish it. Hideous.

what a mess, why were they making a remix of this song i don't get it





also Dinah oversings everything usually at least she had a small part here lmao



Fifth Harmony is such a weird group, they have good songs yet they all seem to hate being in the group, I wish Little Mix had their songs, they're a much better group





This is one of the weirdest 'girl groups' ive ever seen. Accomplished basically nothing significant as a group, yet they all think they're famous/hot enough to be branching off.



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:19 am (UTC)

speaking of gaga collaborators making music with girl group members that nobody cares about, this song was my SHIT in summer 2009 <3







OMFG THE PARADISO GIRLS



justice 4 PATRON TEQUILA!

ugh i miss being a young queer in 2008/2009, downloading tacky pop music and dancing all the time

right? now I just download AIDs dramas and feel empty

Wtf? This song didn't even need a remix. It was fine as it was.

LMAO I HEARD THE FIRST WORD AND THOUGHT I WAS IN FOR A NEW RUN AWAY WITH MEME LMFAO

