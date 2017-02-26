10 worst Oscar snubs of all time
Brokeback Mountain
About: Two young men, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, meet when they get a job as sheep herders on Brokeback Mountain. They are at first strangers, then they become friends. Throughout the weeks, they grow closer as they learn more about each other. One night, after some heavy drinking, they find a deeper connection. They then indulge in a blissful romance for the rest of the summer. Unable to deal with their feelings for each other, they part ways at the end of the summer. Four years go by, and they each settle down, Ennis in Wyoming with his wife and two girls, and Jack in Texas with his wife and son. Still longing for each other, they meet back up, and are faced with the fact that they need each other. They undeniably need each other, and unsure of what to do, they start a series of "fishing trips", in order to spend time together. The relationship struggles on for years until tragedy strikes.
Nominated for: Best Picture
Lost to: Crash
Stanley Kubrick
About: Stanley Kubrick (July 26, 1928 – March 7, 1999) was a British-American film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor, and photographer. He is frequently cited as one of the greatest and most influential directors in cinematic history. His films, which are mostly adaptations of novels or short stories, cover a wide range of genres, and are noted for their realism, dark humor, unique cinematography, extensive set designs, and evocative use of music.
Famous movies he directed: The Shining, Clockwork Orange & Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.
Oscar Snub: Never won an Oscar for Best Director.
Goodfellas
About: Henry Hill might be a small time gangster, who may have taken part in a robbery with Jimmy Conway and Tommy De Vito, two other gangsters who might have set their sights a bit higher. His two partners could kill off everyone else involved in the robbery, and slowly start to think about climbing up through the hierarchy of the Mob. Henry, however, might be badly affected by his partners' success, but will he consider stooping low enough to bring about the downfall of Jimmy and Tommy?
Nominated for: Best Picture
Lost to: Dances with Wolves
Mulholland Drive’s Naomi Watts
About: A bright-eyed young actress travels to Hollywood, only to be ensnared in a dark conspiracy involving a woman who was nearly murdered, and now has amnesia because of a car crash. Eventually, both women are pulled into a psychotic illusion involving a dangerous blue box, a director named Adam Kesher, and the mysterious night club Silencio.
Nominated for: Wasn't nominated for an oscar.
Do the Right Thing
About: This film looks at life in the Bedford-Stuyvesant district of Brooklyn on a hot summer Sunday. As he does everyday, Sal Fragione opens the pizza parlor he's owned for 25 years. The neighborhood has changed considerably in the time he's been there and is now composed primarily of African-Americans and Hispanics. His son Pino hates it there and would like nothing better than to relocate the eatery to their own neighborhood. For Sal however, the restaurant represents something that is part of his life and sees it as a part of the community. What begins as a simple complaint by one of his customers, Buggin Out - who wonders why he has only pictures of famous Italian-Americans on the wall when most of his customers are black - eventually disintegrates into violence as frustration seemingly brings out the worst in everyone.
Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay
Lost to: Dead Poets Society
source 12345
CRASH
And uh, How Green Was My Valley is not 'totally forgotten.'
Bye!
Personal opinion: I feel Jeremy Irons in Dead Ringers was snubbed in that he didn't even get a nom. Amazing performance(s)
Adriana Barraza should have won for Babel. To this date, hers is one of my favorite supporting performances.
I think Goodfellas is one of Scorsese's least interesting movies and I personally don't care for it. Objectively, I can see it's very well directed and acted, but each time I've seen it, I'm bored out of my mind. And it's not like I have an anti-gangster film bias.
Speaking of Scorsese, I'm debating whether or not to go to 'Silence' tonight
Leo already got his statue.
who even still remembers the fugitive? (by which I mean, we still know it exists and it wasn't bad, but is anything about that movie memorable? no, lol)
I love Dead Poets Society, though.
(apparently he lost to forest whitaker for last king of scotland, which i haven't seen. i feel like it was a huge deal when it came out, but i don't know what the critical consensus is now.)