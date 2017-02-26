James Corden Is Obsessed with 'Britney Ever After'
-James talks about the Lifetime movie about Britney Spears and how ~accurate it is lmfao
-He laughs about the fact that it didn't have the rights to Britney's music
-He shows a few clips from the movie including the JT/Britney dance-off
-The only accurate thing in the movie is JT's speaking voice
source
Did you watch the movie? Let's post some gems! lmfao
it's so sad and so good
Especially when she pulls her chin in for that goofy Britney derp face
I haven't watched the movie but just from the screencaps I've come across, I kept seeing Jade Thirlwall. lol
im pissed they didnt get someone to play tj espinoza. you cant reference brit's early career w/o including messy ass tj
thanks Corden
can she and nsync and anyone else featured in this sue?
That girl playing Britney cannot dance at all.