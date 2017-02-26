deadpool

James Corden Is Obsessed with 'Britney Ever After'



-James talks about the Lifetime movie about Britney Spears and how ~accurate it is lmfao
-He laughs about the fact that it didn't have the rights to Britney's music
-He shows a few clips from the movie including the JT/Britney dance-off
-The only accurate thing in the movie is JT's speaking voice

