I mean all those dudes have problems but... I'd choose Harry Styles over an abusive addict like Brad Pitt any day too, and I'm not at all attracted to Harry Styles. Reply

Mte. But you know people don't love themselves. They'd choose Brad in a minute. Reply

I legit never "got it" with him. I remember as a kid, my school had a party with face-painting & this older girl had "MRS BRAD PITT" painted on her cheek and I made a face and she said, "What, you don't think he's cute? You will when you're older."



If you're around, clearly-not-Mrs-Brad-Pitt, I never have. Reply

Lmaooo! I think he has always been overrated tbh. He's just a blonde haired, blue eyed dude. Nothing spectacular. He had his moments for me but I don't get it now. Reply

I'd take these guys over Harry any day lol

I guess I'm the only one who don't hype him.



Anyway, her lipstick color is soooo dated. Reply

Nah, ONTD thinks he's ugly and untalented. You're not alone. I wouldn't choose Brad or Zac ever. Leo either tbh. Maybe some years back. They do nothing for me and Brad is garbage. I like Harry but I can be objective. Reply

I'd live in a panic room full time if I were him, no lie. Reply

Maybe that's where he is now. Reply

He actually looks doable in that gif Reply

one of the last times he looked decent Reply

oh my god, i can't believe people like this exist



Lmfao the fuck Reply

Here for this power couple, coming to a tabloid near you this July! Reply

lol im not into him at all and even i would choose his ass from that lot Reply

Thank God Ellen's gay. She has terrible taste in men lmao Reply

tbh i'd pick harry styles over of all of these guys too (except nick jonas lol), and i barely know who he is. Reply

This lot was terrible overall. Harry wins. Do better, Ellen. Lol Reply

lmao tryna slide ryan seacrest in there Reply

I would pick him too, ngl. JLo is older than me too so that makes me feel better about my thirst. Reply

They should date. Then between them, Freddie, and Louis dating Eleanor again larries might self combust Reply

why do you hate latinas? Reply

once they brought Lenny into this the game should've been over. Reply

Ick at all the choices tbh lol Reply

Except Lenny Kravitz. I ship it. Reply

how does she still look so good. I swear I probably look older than her. Reply

Who is your celebrity crush, ONTD?



Tom Servo, Mike & Joel (younger, plz) and Henry Rollins. Reply

she needs an exorcism. at least she picked lenny kravitz over harry styles (but then she picked leo over lenny). a mess. Reply

Leo over Lenny? Tragic.



And Sarah Paulson, Matthew Daddario, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Colin Farrell, Oscar Isaac, Adelaide Kane, and Cillian Murphy. Cole Sprouse Reply

I'd let Cillian and Jughead!Cole Sprouse tag team me tbh. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-26 02:50 am (UTC) I'd pick Harry over all of those too tbh but I'm trash.ETA: My #1 always and forever is Cillian Murphy but my current obsessions are Christian Slater for some weird fucking reason, Timothy Olyphant, and Jughead!Cole Sprouse (see above GIF +). Reply

JLo is so freaking beautiful Reply

