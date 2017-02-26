February 26th, 2017, 01:43 am evillemmons JLO plays Who'd You Rather -She chooses Harry Styles over Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, Prince Harry, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Chris Martin-Harry, I think it's safe to say, give JLo your numbersourceWho is your celebrity crush, ONTD? Tagged: ellen degeneres, jennifer lopez, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
If you're around, clearly-not-Mrs-Brad-Pitt, I never have.
I guess I'm the only one who don't hype him.
Anyway, her lipstick color is soooo dated.
Tom Servo, Mike & Joel (younger, plz) and Henry Rollins.
And Sarah Paulson, Matthew Daddario, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Colin Farrell, Oscar Isaac, Adelaide Kane, and Cillian Murphy.
Cole Sprouse
ETA: My #1 always and forever is Cillian Murphy but my current obsessions are Christian Slater for some weird fucking reason, Timothy Olyphant, and Jughead!Cole Sprouse (see above GIF +).
