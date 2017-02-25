Stars and Their Oscar Jewels: Red Carpet Pay-For-Play
With Karl Lagerfeld's accusation this week that Meryl Streep stiffed him on a $100,000 Oscar dress he made for her in order to wear another designer who is paying her, The Hollywood Reporter looked at the history of red carpet pay-for-play. Some of the highlights:
* In 2008, watchmaker Raymond Weil sued Charlize Theron after they spotted her wearing a Dior watch at an award show when they had paid her $3 million to exclusively wear their own timepieces on the red carpet. Court records revealed that Theron also had pay-for-play deals with Cartier, Montblanc and Chopard to wear their jewels (Chopard paid her $200,000 to wear their jewelry to the Academy Awards that same year).
* In 2011, Us Weekly reported that Anne Hathaway was paid $750,000 by Tiffany & Co. and Gwyneth Paltrow was paid $500,000 by Louis Vuitton to wear their diamonds on Oscar night. Hathaway denied the story, but it was never retracted.
* Paltrow was rumored to have been paid $1 million by Anna Hu for wearing Hu's jewelry with her iconic white caped Tom Ford Oscar gown in 2012.
source
