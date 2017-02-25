Stars and Their Oscar Jewels: Red Carpet Pay-For-Play

What's so bad about being paid? It's only acceptable that they do your marketing for free? Reply

Neither the post or the article at the source suggests that it's bad or unacceptable? Reply

I'm talking about Karl. Reply

I suppose from Karl's point of view, Meryl is selling her artistic integrity for cash. Of course everyone should always wear Karl because he's the best and no one else can compare blah blah blah. From the FTC's point of view, it could be undisclosed paid advertising. Sort of like those instagramers that shill detox tea without revealing they're paid to do it. Reply

That ring... Reply

lol Reply

Casey Alflafla won @ the Independent Spirit Awards.



#prayforDenzel Reply

ugh Reply

That Oscar look from Gwenyth is the best thing she's ever done. I hope the red carpet this year produces an iconic look, last year was seriously lacking. Reply

Came here to say that. It was one of the first gowns I saw with a cape so it stood out for me. Reply

i feel like it was the gown that really kickstarted the cape trend? i mean i'm sure it was coming back before that, but i remember everyone being like 'omg it has a cape! and it looks great!' and after that there's been so many capes Reply

I agree. I'm sure the cape was popping up on the runway but because this was a high profile event and it was a great gown, everyone started asking for capes and whatnot afterward. Reply

I always knew that celebs got to wear dresses and jewelry for free to these events (on loan) but I never realized some were actually paid to do it. sounds great tbh Reply

mte Reply

that's why some celebs Rita Ora seem to go to every award show even when they have nothing promoting lol Reply

Honestly my dream in life would be for someone to pay me to wear some diamonds, I mean jfc. Reply

Whoa, this is blowing my mind. I never knew they got paid to wear shit on the red carpet, I just thought it was free.



Makes sense I guess.. Reply

tfw you're already rich & get paid a shitton 2 wear what is v likely the fruit of slave labour Reply

$1 million for wearing that ugly ring? damn goop get money! Reply

I loathe Gwyneth but that Tom Ford cape dress is stunning. It's one of my all-time faves. Reply

i'd love to get paid to wear custom jewelry. my bf and i went to get me sized for an engagement ring today at an antique jewelry store. the lady had me try on 304830498 rings and we narrowed my taste down to 1920s art deco. how involved am i supposed to be? i don't want to take the reigns, but i'm the one wearing the thing! Reply

bb, as long as it's in his price range, tell him what you want! It's gonna be on your finger, so you should love it. Reply

Pick out a few of your favourites that are within his price range, then have him go back without you and pick the one he likes best. Reply

Honestly tho, that Tom Ford cape dress is one of the movie iconic Oscar outfits EVER.



Edited at 2017-02-26 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

The 20 greatest Oscar dresses from the last 20 years, according to the @fuggirls https://t.co/WXo0dRIhiV #Oscars pic.twitter.com/al8InAHZT2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) 24 de fevereiro de 2017





I hope we get some good looks tomorrow that was such a look. it was on this list:I hope we get some good looks tomorrow Reply

some of those are really nice. i don't feel like much really stands out to me these days. Reply

I'll never forget Lupita's dress, she looked like a princess that night. And Jennifer Lawrence's CK dress looked really good on her. Some of these dresses are soo pretty. Reply

That was gwyneth's best look. Reply

So do they also get insurance for this stuff? What happens if they lose something?? Reply

