Muhammad Ali's son detained at Florida airport
-Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxer, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali were returning to Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Airport after returning from a Black History Month event in Jamaica
-They were pulled aside while going through customs because of their "Mulim-sounding names," according to family friend/lawyer
-The immigration officials let his mother go after she showed them a picture of herself with her late husband
-Held and interrogated Ali Jr. for two hours, asking him if he is Muslim
so jamaica isn't one of the countries under the travel ban and they're explicitly targeting people who they think may be muslim. COOL
targeting our own god damn citizens bc they have a non white christian sounding name. the end is officially here. FUCK YOU TRUMP FUCK YOU BANNON FUCK YOU SESSIONS.
It's also a reminder that ordinary people do horrible things. Some of the things TSA agents, ICE, customs agents, etc have done is disturbing and I don't wanna hear how they're "just doing their jobs" either.
Oh you say you have no problem with immigrants, only illegal ones? Bullshit. And then they have the audacity to act when offended when they hear people don't want to come here, because oh "one person" killed someone they decided didn't belong in this country, completely missing the hypocrisy in that statement.
Worthless, brainless fuckers.
This is just some goddamn racial profiling; ain't got shit to do with American security.
This...this is why.
like..................cool they want to claim this isn't a muslim ban but they detained an american man and his american mother b/c of their names. what else could it fucking be?
