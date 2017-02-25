lol

Muhammad Ali's son detained at Florida airport




-Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxer, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali were returning to Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Airport after returning from a Black History Month event in Jamaica
-They were pulled aside while going through customs because of their "Mulim-sounding names," according to family friend/lawyer
-The immigration officials let his mother go after she showed them a picture of herself with her late husband
-Held and interrogated Ali Jr. for two hours, asking him if he is Muslim

so jamaica isn't one of the countries under the travel ban and they're explicitly targeting people who they think may be muslim. COOL

