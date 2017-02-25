Muhammad Ali's son detained at Florida airport

A mess. Reply

welp if i didnt already hate trump, his administration and every single person who voted for him before, i really really hate that motherfucker now.



targeting our own god damn citizens bc they have a non white christian sounding name. the end is officially here. FUCK YOU TRUMP FUCK YOU BANNON FUCK YOU SESSIONS. Reply

I'm so fucking disgusted. Reply

I hope Trump and that dead eyed fuck Stephen Miller continue to lose in court.



It's also a reminder that ordinary people do horrible things. Some of the things TSA agents, ICE, customs agents, etc have done is disturbing and I don't wanna hear how they're "just doing their jobs" either. Reply

i'm sure it's been uttered before, but that line by erik/magneto in xmen first class when he says 'ive been at the mercy of men just following orders. never again.' bc prof x says they are just men following orders. like that resonated so hard with me at the time and i couldnt imagine what that was like. and now i get to witness it in my own fucking country. i am so god damn mad right now. Reply

Just further reaffirms my decision to stay the fuck away from the States. At the same time, I know I'm lucky that I'm in a position to make that decision when others aren't. Ugh. Reply

Are you an expat sis? Reply

My parents are coming back tomorrow from Saudi Arabia tomorrow. Hopefully they have no issues. Reply

really hoping they don't have issues, sis <3 Reply

Shameful. Fuck this country. At least his father did not have to witness this. Reply

I absolutely want to throttle anybody who says this "not" Muslim ban is keeping us safe. NO. Trump is creating fear and putting a target on anybody who may "look" Muslim.



Oh you say you have no problem with immigrants, only illegal ones? Bullshit. And then they have the audacity to act when offended when they hear people don't want to come here, because oh "one person" killed someone they decided didn't belong in this country, completely missing the hypocrisy in that statement.



Worthless, brainless fuckers.



This is so pathetic. I have to say even though this shouldn't have happened at all being related to a celebrity probably helped in this case. I hope the people who detained them feel really fucking stupid.



This is just some goddamn racial profiling; ain't got shit to do with American security. Reply

Someone asked my recently why I was saying I wouldn't go to America because UK isn't under the 'travel ban'.



This...this is why. Reply

It's not a Muslim ban though! Remember that! Reply

It's not a ban in the sense of being a ban, that's YOUR word, not mine! Reply

what gets me the most about this is that he is a natural born AMERICAN CITIZEN who was (presumably) traveling with an AMERICAN PASSPORT



like..................cool they want to claim this isn't a muslim ban but they detained an american man and his american mother b/c of their names. what else could it fucking be?



"It's not targeting Muslims" my ass. Reply

