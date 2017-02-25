February 25th, 2017, 06:19 pm champagnemami Meek Mill Makes Homeless Man Do Push-ups For $20 SourceMaking him do push-ups to "earn" his money and then filming it for social media. Layers to the trash. Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), this bitch Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 124124 comments Add comment
It was the strangest thing
Shameful behaviour.
also, Nicki tweeted a '6' so does that mean she'll have a track ready by then? good luck girl!
so fucking gross of him to post it on social media as well.
meek is fucking disgusting for doing this to that poor man.