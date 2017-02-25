Hat

2017 Razzie Award Winners



*WINNERS BOLDED*

WORST PICTURE
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Gerard Butler / “Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen”
Henry Cavill / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Robert de Niro / “Dirty Grandpa”
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Julia Roberts / “Mother’s Day”
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Naomi Watts / “Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In”
Shailene Woodley / “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / “Dirty Grandpa”
Kate Hudson / “Mother’s Day”
Aubrey Plaza / “Dirty Grandpa”
Jane Seymour / “Fifty Shades of Black”
Sela Ward / “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Kristen Wiig / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / “Snowden”
Johnny Depp / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
Will Ferrell / “Zoolander No. 2”
Jesse Eisenberg / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Jared Leto / “Suicide Squad”
Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / “Gods of Egypt”
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / “Collateral Beauty”
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Roland Emmerich / “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Alex Proyas / “Gods of Egypt”
Zack Snyder / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
“Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”
“Fifty Shades of Black”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
“Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SCREENPLAY
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Suicide Squad”

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Mel Gibson, for directing the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” after his 2014 Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor


SOURCE
Tagged: ,