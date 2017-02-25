2017 Razzie Award Winners
'Batman v Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win Razzie 'worst' films https://t.co/LZAnBunr8d pic.twitter.com/0JbDlEwjk2— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 25, 2017
*WINNERS BOLDED*
WORST PICTURE
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Zoolander No. 2”
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Gerard Butler / “Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen”
Henry Cavill / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Robert de Niro / “Dirty Grandpa”
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Julia Roberts / “Mother’s Day”
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Naomi Watts / “Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In”
Shailene Woodley / “Divergent Series: Allegiant”
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / “Dirty Grandpa”
Kate Hudson / “Mother’s Day”
Aubrey Plaza / “Dirty Grandpa”
Jane Seymour / “Fifty Shades of Black”
Sela Ward / “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Kristen Wiig / “Zoolander No. 2”
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / “Snowden”
Johnny Depp / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
Will Ferrell / “Zoolander No. 2”
Jesse Eisenberg / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Jared Leto / “Suicide Squad”
Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / “Gods of Egypt”
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / “Collateral Beauty”
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Roland Emmerich / “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Alex Proyas / “Gods of Egypt”
Zack Snyder / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
“Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”
“Fifty Shades of Black”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
“Zoolander No. 2”
WORST SCREENPLAY
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Suicide Squad”
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Mel Gibson, for directing the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” after his 2014 Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor
The Witch was by far the most awful movie last year tho
he doesn't even deserve this kind of redemption
i have heard awful things about it
he also spends a lot of his time in prison
does making a shitty war movie with andrew garfield totally negate your embarrassing history of hate speech?
lmao
Zoolander 2 was without a doubt the stupidest thing I've ever sat through. Falling down the stairs and breaking my foot was less painful.