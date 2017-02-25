2017 Razzie Award Winners

lmao Dinesh D'Souza finally winning something! Reply

Thread

Link

Jessie Eisenberg definitely deserves it...his Lex Luthor was the worst part of BvS.



The Witch was by far the most awful movie last year tho Reply

Thread

Link

Yas @ the Witch hate! I legit hated that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only good thing about The Witch were the people in the theater with me. Everybody was drunk and laughing a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly. The most overhyped movie of the year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't care for The Witch either but plenty of shit made it to theaters that was worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so excited to see it and have never been more disappointed. I was shocked to come here and see people saying it was the best movie they've seen, so scary, etc. It was so unbelievably boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte...I wouldn't hate it as much if people hadn't raved about it...but it was boring in EVERY way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, Jesse Eisenberg's performance in BvS still offends me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Mel Gibson, for directing the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” after his 2014 Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor



he doesn't even deserve this kind of redemption Reply

Thread

Link

Nope nope nope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has anyone seen hillary's america

i have heard awful things about it Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard of it. What kind of movie is it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dinesh D'zousa is a criminal who makes Hillary and Obama hit pieces (books and films) that the Fox News set creams themselves over.



he also spends a lot of his time in prison Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't seen it, but judging from reviews, it's basically a movie that says Democrats are the real racists. Dinesh is literally in a halfway house (it's part of his plea deal) talking about how Hillary is a criminal, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sounds like a propaganda film to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no, but facebook people who have since been cut from my life were all gung-ho about it, so I imagine it's pure propaganda. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats on now being a Razzie winner and an Oscar nominee, Jesse Reply

Thread

Link

wow. everybody is still on mel gibson's diq?



does making a shitty war movie with andrew garfield totally negate your embarrassing history of hate speech?





Reply

Thread

Link

Anti-Semitism is in this year, didn't you know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dinesh couldn't attend because he's too busy trying to avoid jail time again. Reply

Thread

Link



Jared Leto not receiving the Worst Supporting Actor award is #FAKENEWS and I DEMAND a recount! Reply

Thread

Link





I imagine it must be really annoying when someone puts out false info about where you were born. Must really bother you!!



cc @BarackObama https://t.co/BCQAWiEksB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 25, 2017

sis this is ot but this tweet from your bae had me LIVING earlier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad he has Twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LoL, I love him, he is so sassy and dgaf - dropping truth bombs left and right for days. Did you see Trump announce he won't be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner this year? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hahah that's pretty good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

suicide squad was robbed Reply

Thread

Link

Finally! We won something!!!!!





lmao Reply

Thread

Link

shocked fifty shades wasn't anywhere on here, though now i realize they probably just missed the cut-off Reply

Thread

Link

The first one """won""" last year, tied with Fantastic Four. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna say i see it nominated in a few categories but after checking i realized it's fifty shades of black and it's a different movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a 2017 movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still don't hate BvS like everyone else. The plot was a bit of a mess but I liked it. I still remain in the small group of people who didn't fully hate Jesse as Lex too.



Zoolander 2 was without a doubt the stupidest thing I've ever sat through. Falling down the stairs and breaking my foot was less painful. Reply

Thread

Link



That photo is reminding me of the official death of Henry Cavill's dignity/personality/good will in 2016.

Reply

Thread

Link

ia jesse sucked but this bvs slander is so over the top that movie was fine Reply

Thread

Link

haters need to drink a tall glass of Granny's Peach Tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't you know BvS personally murdered cinema forever??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, don't pee in a jar and tell me it's Granny's peach tea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link