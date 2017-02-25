Better version of the Digimon Tri : Symbiosis poster!!!!! pic.twitter.com/30m8bxGObp — Krys Pham (@Phamboola) February 25, 2017

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Himekawa and Nishijima were digidestined and their old Digimon died to defeat the Dark Masters. Gennai is evil and Meicoomon is the key to destroy the real world. Also Biyomon, and Patamon evolved to their mega forms: Hououmon and Seraphimon.

- The poster for Digimon Adventure Tri - Part 5: Symbiosis has been revealed and it features Meicoomon's Mega evolution and Tailmon's Mega evolution, Ophanimon, but one her Fallen Mode.- Part 5 doesn't have an airdate yet.- Part 4 aired yesterday and revealed