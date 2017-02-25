Oscar Gift Bags 2017

- all 25 acting and directing nominees are given distinctive assets gift bags- last year each bag was estimated at being worth between $100,000-$200,000- the academy sued them last year because they felt it implied the academy endorsed what the gifts were & constituted a trademark infringement- they have since reached a settlement with distinctive assets agreeing to tone down the value of the gifts- last year prizes included a year's worth of audi rentals, 15 day private tour of japan, all inclusive trip to israel, lifetime supply of lizora skincare products, fiera vibrator & a lot more- trip to israel garnered some controversy with a #skipthetrip hashtag trending; no celeb who received it has taken advantage of the trip except jennifer lawrence who gifted it to her parents- this year it's less extravagant: items include a 3 day stay at northern california ranch, weeklong stay at san diego spa, 10 sessions with trainer alexis seletzsky, cellulite massage mats, cpr kit, kegel tracker & more