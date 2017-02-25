Celebs at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Sucks for Lily Gladstone. Best part of Certain Women. Go Izzy Huppert. Portman is skipping both ISA and Oscars due to pregnancy. I hope everything is fine with her. Reply

Ava and Lily look the best imo. It's not even sleeves, it's just a giant fucking chest bow.

Idec, I love it.



The pink clutch is a no-no, though.

i'm always here for Delpozo on the red carpet

I don't even know what to say about that dress Ruth is wearing. Like...WHY?! Freida's dress looks cheap which sucks because I love ha. Ava looks flawfree, I absolutely love Naomi's dress and Colin Firth is doing things to me.



Edited at 2017-02-25 09:14 pm (UTC)

Frida's dress is... oddly balanced. its bothersome

the top half of her dress looks fine but the bottom is weirdly proportioned

Colin <3

Ruth giving me some type of half funeral/half Christmas look.

Everyone looks so cute and sweet, simple dresses.

I love Ruth's dress, I don't care what anyone says.



Lily Gladstone! <3 Her dress is ugly tbh but she's cute. Reply

