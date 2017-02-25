February 25th, 2017, 04:07 pm ms_mmelissa Celebs at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagessourceRuth, honey, what the fuck?Lily Gladstone should have been nommed for an Oscar. :( Tagged: ava duvernay, award show - other, black celebrities, british celebrities, colin firth, freida pinto, irish celebrities, latino celebrities, ruth negga Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
Ava and Lily look the best imo.
The pink clutch is a no-no, though.
Ruth's dress
Edited at 2017-02-25 09:14 pm (UTC)
Lily Gladstone! <3 Her dress is ugly tbh but she's cute.