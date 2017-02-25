Nicki Minaj's clothing line will soon be discontinued
Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj's clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are now 50% off. https://t.co/vJpHTefpoR pic.twitter.com/Is1fOqWxyQ— Kmart Fashion (@KmartFashions) February 25, 2017
source
sidenote: this is not the official kmart twitter acc its @kmart but whatever they did not lie!
i cant believe nicki had all this audacity while selling clothes at kmart lmao
I'm surprised Kmart is still in business though
Ariana liked that post too. Girl needs to watch it before Remy comes for her too.
lol @ at not speaking to Remy directly but @ing Trey. She's looking really dumb right now, for real.
And lmao at this attempt to involve Beyonce.