Natalie Portman is too pregnant to attend the Oscars
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars, Spirit Awards Due to Pregnancy https://t.co/D2EyWqGfxd pic.twitter.com/RMaJm8iwNM— Variety_Film (@Variety_Film) February 25, 2017
Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.
At least she doesn't have to sit there and watch herself lose to Emma Stone.
Then I think I'm just not a good judge of what is Oscar worthy or not. The whole thing of rating performances gets too tricky for me with all the politics surrounding it.
I can’t imagine any other actresses pulling Isabelle’s and Natalie’s performances.
I would not want my water breaking at the Oscars!
i really dont think 3/4 of the academy sat down to watch Elle lol
I think there are some people who will blind vote for Huppert, based on who she is/her previous work.
But I still don't think she'll upset Stone.
But here’s the thing – I think she knows, and has known for weeks. She’s not going to be the one – she’s not going to win the Oscar, and so all of this work and the circuit and the work is all for nothing, or for, at very best, goodwill for next time she gets a role like this. She’s actually already marinating in her disappointment, and probably halfway over it and looking forward to a damned nap. I’m not saying she’s not hungry for the award overall, but given that she knows what she knows, I think she’s probably already dealing with it – as evidenced by the not a flicker of disappointment she showed when losing to Emma Stone. She knew.
So this is the question – can you tap out of the race? You can’t, right? You can’t say ‘Oh, I get that it’s not me so you guys go on’ and just get to enjoy yourself or stay home on the couch. It would ruin it – it would be being a spoilsport, right? Nobody wants to win if the other person isn’t playing!
So Natalie Portman has to get up and get dressed, and put on the Jackie-inspired pregnancy formalwear when you know she’d love to wear a 90’s inspired jersey nightgown and call it a day, either on the carpet or the aforementioned couch. She’s been coy about her due date, but if I were her I’d be secretly hoping that baby shows up early enough to tag me out of having to do this at least a couple more times…
I’m not mad, though. I would have done the same.
hoping for an isabelle huppert win but emma stone is probably going to take it cause we all know LLL is going to sweep. we're at peak empty white nostalgia
they don't deserve ha presence after she did an iconic performance for them that they will refuse to recognize
snub them!