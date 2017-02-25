Natalie Portman is too pregnant to attend the Oscars

why is this funny to me? lol. "due to my pregnancy". hope she stays healthy tho, good luck to her and everything! Reply

If I was her I would be like wheeled in on a gurney, imagine the sympathy Reply

the voting is over, Im sure lol Reply

lol tru! Reply

Emma Stone doesn't deserve to win but she'll probably win -__-; Reply

this :(



Reply

i'm hoping for an upset but yeah looks like Emma will win Reply

I'm a relative La La Land apologist but I even have no idea how she's winning acting awards for it. She was alright but it wasn't a stand-out performance in any way. Reply

I felt the same about Emma in Birdman, too. LLL was a total charm vehicle for her (which I think she pulls off well) but I never felt that impressed by her. I did feel for her character in the "Maybe I'm not good enough" scene.



Then I think I'm just not a good judge of what is Oscar worthy or not. The whole thing of rating performances gets too tricky for me with all the politics surrounding it. Reply

mte. literally anyone could do the audition scene, and that's her award winning moment~ Reply

Emma was very charming and charismatic in LA LA LAND, but there are other actresses who could have done what she did with the same degree of effectiveness, and most likely with better singing.

I can’t imagine any other actresses pulling Isabelle’s and Natalie’s performances. Reply

mte, she literally just played herself Reply

She was cute enough but I wouldn't call it an Oscar performance. Reply

I think Viola would have given her a run for her money if she had entered in the Best Actress category Reply

it was a cute part but not an oscar worthy film at all



Reply

I'd definitely go. Imagine giving birth at the Oscars? ICONIC Reply

If she has to fly, I don't blame her. Reply

ISABELLE HUPPERT FTW Reply

she must be ready to pop anyway, she already looked super pregnant at the luncheon Reply

it's so weird how it seems like some women (natalie included) are pregnant for 3 years while other women seem to announce and then deliver within the span of a week. Reply

Some of them announce at 12 weeks and others wait til they're really showing at like 5 months. & Then some women are just pregnant for like 40 months like Blake Lively who was forever pregnant Reply

It came out really early with Natalie this time around because the public noticed during Venice. She's been noticeably pregnant since she started promoting so it feels like forever because awards season lasts forever. Reply

I actually think Isabelle still has a chance at pulling an upset. Reply

me too. it's prob the 1st time i truly think so about a foreign actress. Reply

only at the spirit awards



i really dont think 3/4 of the academy sat down to watch Elle lol Reply

I completely forgot the Indie Spirits are today, lol. I'm so over this Oscar season Reply

In truth I think that bodes well in her favour?



I think there are some people who will blind vote for Huppert, based on who she is/her previous work.



But I still don't think she'll upset Stone. Reply

There's no way a film like Elle musters a plurality of the vote. Reply

an older foreign actress in a "rape movie" is not gonna win over the young hot Hollywood starlet in the PB winner. lets be real here Reply

She looked like she was miserable at the SAG Awards, she has to be close to 9 months at this point. Hopefully she and the baby are okay. Reply

I'm still holding out hope that Huppert's gonna snatch that Oscar Reply

Link





But here’s the thing – I think she knows, and has known for weeks. She’s not going to be the one – she’s not going to win the Oscar, and so all of this work and the circuit and the work is all for nothing, or for, at very best, goodwill for next time she gets a role like this. She’s actually already marinating in her disappointment, and probably halfway over it and looking forward to a damned nap. I’m not saying she’s not hungry for the award overall, but given that she knows what she knows, I think she’s probably already dealing with it – as evidenced by the not a flicker of disappointment she showed when losing to Emma Stone. She knew.



So this is the question – can you tap out of the race? You can’t, right? You can’t say ‘Oh, I get that it’s not me so you guys go on’ and just get to enjoy yourself or stay home on the couch. It would ruin it – it would be being a spoilsport, right? Nobody wants to win if the other person isn’t playing!



So Natalie Portman has to get up and get dressed, and put on the Jackie-inspired pregnancy formalwear when you know she’d love to wear a 90’s inspired jersey nightgown and call it a day, either on the carpet or the aforementioned couch. She’s been coy about her due date, but if I were her I’d be secretly hoping that baby shows up early enough to tag me out of having to do this at least a couple more times…



http://www.laineygossip.com/Natalie-Por tman-in-Jackie-inspired-pregnancy-formal wear-at-2017-SAG-Awards/46114?celebrityI d=106



I'm not mad, though. I would have done the same. LMAO! Lainey basically called it weeks ago: I'm not mad, though. I would have done the same. Reply

lmao i know it's petty as hell of natalie, but i would do the same thing too Reply

not winning is one thing, but losing to emma stone in la la land must hurt real bad Reply

No kidding. Losing to Huppert who gave a great performance or even Amy Adams (had she been nominated) for an overdue Oscar that's more about a career than just one performance would be one thing, but losing to Emma for LLL is just ridiculous and sad. Reply

yeah mte Reply

lol her pregnant ass woulda been there if she was a lock to pick up that second oscar but w/e

hoping for an isabelle huppert win but emma stone is probably going to take it cause we all know LLL is going to sweep. we're at peak empty white nostalgia



Reply

lmao right? she was just as hugely pregnant last time but she knew she was gonna win so of course she'd waddle her way over. i mean i don't blame her, but don't say it's because you're too pregnant to go when you did the last time Reply

Queen of prioritizing <3 I wouldn't want to go either if I was going to lose to Emma for Flop Flop Land Reply

good



they don't deserve ha presence after she did an iconic performance for them that they will refuse to recognize



snub them! Reply

sameeeee Reply

