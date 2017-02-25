rosario my love

Krysten Ritter to appear at BookCon to promote her new novel




-Krysten Ritter is to discuss her upcoming psychological thriller "Bonfire", to be released on November 7th.
-Other ONTD faves confirmed to be attending are Cassandra Clare, douche extraordinaire Chad Michael Murray, "Youtube Celebrity" Ryan Higa, and Mayim Bialik.


source

Ughhh, guess imma have to go this year... Anyone else going in June? ...Book post?
