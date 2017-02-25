Krysten Ritter to appear at BookCon to promote her new novel
This moody TV actress is more than that - she's a writer! Come meet @Krystenritter at #TheBookCon! https://t.co/UlOPGWhJy5 pic.twitter.com/mxt0LWSMJC— BookCon (@thebookcon) February 23, 2017
-Krysten Ritter is to discuss her upcoming psychological thriller "Bonfire", to be released on November 7th.
-Other ONTD faves confirmed to be attending are Cassandra Clare, douche extraordinaire Chad Michael Murray, "Youtube Celebrity" Ryan Higa, and Mayim Bialik.
Ughhh, guess imma have to go this year... Anyone else going in June? ...Book post?
did anyone here read any of Richard Siken's books? i started reading Crush last night at 3 in the morning (long story) & was tearing up 3 pages in...
I actually read a graphic novel by Chad Michael Murray (Everlast) and it was pretty bad. It was an interesting idea - although not my thing at all - but too many artists and the different styles did not flow together at all.
Krysten however, I think actually wrote her own book, she's really into books.
if krysten wrote it herself extra good for then, i may have to pick it up.
I'll follow yours as well!
What are you reading this weekend?
I'm gonna start Out of Left Field later day. It's a nonfiction work about the relationship between Jewish people and Negro league baseball. I am v excited. It has been a couple weeks since I've last read nonfiction and with regular baseball season just around the corner, it felt like the perfect time.
was a bit let down, i liked the first two books more
I'll finish this probably tomorrow, then start of a Robert Heinlein book called Orphans of the Sky.
it's fascinating! and it fits this month's ONTD challenge lol
i did like the general theme of the novel, though – mens power over women and how women have been crucified throughout history – but i wish a better writer had tackled those issues.
Consoling myself by giving people book suggestions and getting second hand thrills when they tell me how much they loved it.
I'm currently reading Leah Remini's Troublemaker and loving it. It's an easy read with plenty of humor and is a good mix of life details and stuff about how Scientology works, and how much she bought into it for most of her life.
Also, because I'm an addict, I signed up for Book of the Month and got my first 3 books today (because ofc I couldn't decide on just one). It's $9.99 a month and you get shipped a book of your choice out of the 5 selections, and you can add additional books for $9.99 each. I also got a free tote with my first shipment. If anyone wants to look at it and sign up, here's a referral link: https://www.mybotm.com/doise7dwt38t
Oh and I just signed up last week thx to another book post so it's not like you have to wait all month for your selections, fyi lol, they mail them out really fast.
Right now I've got A Conjuring of Light and Devil in Spring as my main priorities though.
Right now I'm reading a biography of Putin (The New Tsar, by a former NYT journalist who worked at their Russia desk) because I wanna know what the future holds in store for the US :P not exactly very comforting so far
I like to alternate fiction/non-fiction so I'll probably read one of the novels I have on hand next, I've got The Sympathizer, Homecoming, and The Story of a New Name on hand so one of those probably.