Krysten Ritter to appear at BookCon to promote her new novel

Book post?



did anyone here read any of Richard Siken's books? i started reading Crush last night at 3 in the morning (long story) & was tearing up 3 pages in... Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea BookCon was a thing! I'm gonna look at it more closely, maybe I'll go!



I actually read a graphic novel by Chad Michael Murray (Everlast) and it was pretty bad. It was an interesting idea - although not my thing at all - but too many artists and the different styles did not flow together at all.



Reply

Thread

Link

It's alright, they usually get cool people having panels, like when I went 2 years ago, they had Aziz Ansari talking about Modern Romance and Nick Offerman discussing his book, and they even had a showing of Room months before it came out in theaters. The floor itself isn't much to talk about, it is fun to walk around and discover new books (you can get a ton of free books there), just watch out for the $cientology booth and all the authors trying to hardsell you into buying their books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All good info, thank you! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is chad writing a book on how to master the art of adultery? Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best part is he's co-authoring it with someone named Heather Graham, with no relation to the actress lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do all these celebrities write their books or "write" their books? Reply

Thread

Link

Most of them "write", they either work with someone who does the actual writing and the celeb just gives them the notes or ideas, or they just straight up get a ghost writer to come up with it all.



Krysten however, I think actually wrote her own book, she's really into books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm always so suspicious when i hear about another celebrity releasing a book tbh lol



if krysten wrote it herself extra good for then, i may have to pick it up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Usually I assume they "write" their books but in her case, is she really famous enough that slapping her name on someone else's novel would make people care? Maybe if it was a lifestyle book or something but IDK that enough people are checking for Krysten Ritter's debut psychological thriller that it would be worth it to hire a ghostwriter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when it's autobiographies, memoirs, etc. i almost always assume they 'wrote' them, but when it's fiction/poetry i usually believe they did write it, with a few exceptions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started a bookstagram: allmychapters.



I'll follow yours as well! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao ew that lineup like I'd want to see Krysten but fuck off with the rest of those people Reply

Thread

Link

I love her and I'm excited for this. Whoever shopped together this flyer though... they could've done better lol Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, the outline of her pic's original background is peeping through Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

edit: whoops thought i was still in the nicki minaj post haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started Sorry to Disrupt the Peace yesterday and finished this morning. It was a very engaging read about a thirty-something woman mourning her brother's suicide while dealing with her estranged parents who expects the worst from her. I loved it.



I'm gonna start Out of Left Field later day. It's a nonfiction work about the relationship between Jewish people and Negro league baseball. I am v excited. It has been a couple weeks since I've last read nonfiction and with regular baseball season just around the corner, it felt like the perfect time.



Edited at 2017-02-25 06:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm starting The Mothers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna read more of The Abominable by Dan Simmons and continue with this anthology I just started called Black Feathers: Dark Avian Tales . I'm a little bit nervous about this one because the last Ellen Datlow edited anthology I read was not good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just finished A Conjuring of Light

was a bit let down, i liked the first two books more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was also a little disappointed :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Over Your Dead Body, Book 5 of the John Wayne Cleaver books. This second trilogy has been a bit blah me. Which is a shame because I absolutely love John's character development... but the story has been blah on giving answers and etc.



I'll finish this probably tomorrow, then start of a Robert Heinlein book called Orphans of the Sky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm thinking of maybe reading the first of the Earthsea novels by Ursula K. Le Guin. I'm needing a light read after reading Grapes of Wrath and then Anna Karenina and I love Le Guin's books I've read. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started The Man Who Mistook his Wife for a Hat, by Oliver Sacks. it was too difficult to read in English so I'm reading it in a Portuguese translation



it's fascinating! and it fits this month's ONTD challenge lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

King Leopold's Ghost. It's very well-written, but absolutely infuriating even just 100 pages in. Europeans were a mistake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just finished paula hawkins' new book. i liked it more than girl on the train (which i wasn't a fan of) but it still wasn't anything amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

She's k mart Gilliam Flynn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. i called the ending of gott like 3 chapters in, this one was a little less predictable but it still eventually played out how i expected it to



i did like the general theme of the novel, though – mens power over women and how women have been crucified throughout history – but i wish a better writer had tackled those issues.



Edited at 2017-02-25 07:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gillian Flynn*** Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did it feel like less of a rip off? She is like the adult book-version of Veronica Roth to me, both making bank off of poor imitations. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is Ryan Higa still known by his YouTube handle? Reply

Thread

Link

I've completely lost focus with reading, I've tried to start like 5 books this month and haven't gotten past page 20 with any of them. :'(



Consoling myself by giving people book suggestions and getting second hand thrills when they tell me how much they loved it. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm currently reading Leah Remini's Troublemaker and loving it. It's an easy read with plenty of humor and is a good mix of life details and stuff about how Scientology works, and how much she bought into it for most of her life.



Also, because I'm an addict, I signed up for Book of the Month and got my first 3 books today (because ofc I couldn't decide on just one). It's $9.99 a month and you get shipped a book of your choice out of the 5 selections, and you can add additional books for $9.99 each. I also got a free tote with my first shipment. If anyone wants to look at it and sign up, here's a referral link: yay book post!!I'm currently reading Leah Remini'sand loving it. It's an easy read with plenty of humor and is a good mix of life details and stuff about how Scientology works, and how much she bought into it for most of her life.Also, because I'm an addict, I signed up for Book of the Month and got my first 3 books today (because ofc I couldn't decide on just one). It's $9.99 a month and you get shipped a book of your choice out of the 5 selections, and you can add additional books for $9.99 each. I also got a free tote with my first shipment. If anyone wants to look at it and sign up, here's a referral link: https://www.mybotm.com/doise7dwt38t zkt9 Reply

Thread

Link

Saving your link so I can peep it later... >_> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I just realized this was the wrong time to post it lmao the March books aren't available for selection yet so you can't even look at what you could get until March 1. You can browse the previous selections tho at least :P I ended up getting Pachinko, Behind Her Eyes, and The Animators for February. Haven't started any yet since I literally just got them today but they all sounded really good.



Oh and I just signed up last week thx to another book post so it's not like you have to wait all month for your selections, fyi lol, they mail them out really fast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone stole my book of the month referring gig! Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've started so many books lately and there are three coming out on Tuesday that are must reads for me too!



Right now I've got A Conjuring of Light and Devil in Spring as my main priorities though. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I'm hearing such nasty things about Devil in Spring. I don't know if I'll even pick it up. I don't know what the hell is up with Kleypas lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm funemployed for the next month before starting grad school so I really need to use it to catch up on my reading! I have at least 6-7 books that I've bought in the past year and not even started.



Right now I'm reading a biography of Putin (The New Tsar, by a former NYT journalist who worked at their Russia desk) because I wanna know what the future holds in store for the US :P not exactly very comforting so far



I like to alternate fiction/non-fiction so I'll probably read one of the novels I have on hand next, I've got The Sympathizer, Homecoming, and The Story of a New Name on hand so one of those probably. Reply

Thread

Link