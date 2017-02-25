Remy Ma Ends Nicky Minaj in 7 (!!!) Minute Diss Track
Remy Ma unleashes her scathing Nicki Minaj diss track “shETHER.” Listen: https://t.co/m39nWAPQD8 pic.twitter.com/OH1gDSBtnd— Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 25, 2017
*Slept with Ebro
*Slept with Trey Songz
*Has a 360 deal w three record labels, meaning she doesn't see much of her money
*Slept w Wayne and Drake and basically everyone at YM
*"I got a few words for the mom's of young barbz. Guess who supports a child molester? Nicki Minaj."
I told you I wasn’t talking about your dumb ass,” she raps. “It look stupid, you literally got a dumb ass…Let’s be honest, you stole that line about bitches being your sons / How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run / Talking about, bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.
I saw Meek at All-Star,” she raps. “He told me your ass dropped / He couldn’t fuck you for three months because your ass dropped / Now, I don’t think you understand how bad her ass got / The implants that she had put in her ass popped.
Left your Day 1 ’cause you heard he was on some cheat shit / Then got with the dude that told you, on some freak shit / But what happened to Omeeka? Nah, on some G shit / Left him and took a pic with that dude he had beef with / And we all know it was a beef that you started / Pillow talking out of your ass, this bitch retarded.
Been through mad crews, you disloyal hoochie,” she adds. “Now all a sudden you back with Drake and Tunechi / After he said you sucked his dick, you back with Gucci.
To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap / The whole industry know that for you, it’s a wrap / No, to be queen of rap, you can’t have a ghostwriter / That’s why, this is my house, Flo Rida / Ni**as done seen Drake pennin’, Wayne pennin’ / And since your first boyfriend left, bitch ain’t winnin’ / You an internet troll, I’m sorry / You can’t get her online without Safaree.
The ghost writing accusations are probably going to fuck with Nicki the most since that's been her main platform point during her Iggy beef.
omg now she's going in on supporting her brother yes!!
