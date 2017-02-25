From the article:

I told you I wasn’t talking about your dumb ass,” she raps. “It look stupid, you literally got a dumb ass…Let’s be honest, you stole that line about bitches being your sons / How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run / Talking about, bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.



I saw Meek at All-Star,” she raps. “He told me your ass dropped / He couldn’t fuck you for three months because your ass dropped / Now, I don’t think you understand how bad her ass got / The implants that she had put in her ass popped.



Left your Day 1 ’cause you heard he was on some cheat shit / Then got with the dude that told you, on some freak shit / But what happened to Omeeka? Nah, on some G shit / Left him and took a pic with that dude he had beef with / And we all know it was a beef that you started / Pillow talking out of your ass, this bitch retarded.



Been through mad crews, you disloyal hoochie,” she adds. “Now all a sudden you back with Drake and Tunechi / After he said you sucked his dick, you back with Gucci.



To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap / The whole industry know that for you, it’s a wrap / No, to be queen of rap, you can’t have a ghostwriter / That’s why, this is my house, Flo Rida / Ni**as done seen Drake pennin’, Wayne pennin’ / And since your first boyfriend left, bitch ain’t winnin’ / You an internet troll, I’m sorry / You can’t get her online without Safaree.



Edited at 2017-02-25 06:38 pm (UTC)