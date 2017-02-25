Barack Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway

He looks like he has a will to live again. Check out that smile and open collar Reply

Thread

Link

IKR? He's living his best life right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my heart! whatever you want to think of him as a politician, i think that most would agree that he seems like an amazing dad and husband. Reply

Thread

Link





regardless -- obama, we need you rn



i saw this picture in the other post and didn't know the context and was like "why tf are barry and malia hanging out with ruffalo, danny devito, and susan bunch?"regardless -- obama, we need you rn Reply

Thread

Link

My mom saw this post somewhere that included pictures of Barack & Michele's vacation and captioned it with, "MOM! DAD! PLEASE COME BACK, THIS BABYSITTER'S MEAN." Reply

Thread

Link

Hillary and Barack get standing ovations everywhere they go now.



Funny how times change. Were people really that removed from society for 8 years? Jfc. Reply

Thread

Link

Ngl if I saw him on the street I'll probably still see and refer to him as the president. Drumpf who? Reply

Thread

Link

Same, tbh.

And if I saw HRC on the street I'd probably have to control myself from addressing her as "Madam President". Sorry not sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I would probably start crying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all former presidents are referred to as the president for life, so this wouldnt take him by surprise or anything lol



sry sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also danny devito is looking af in those photos holy shit. he wasn't looking nearly that bad in the recent it's always sunny eps. Reply

Thread

Link

He's in costume. He plays a ninety year old man. So I think that accounts for some of the roughness?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh ok, thanks. I don't watch IASIP and I saw these and couldn't identify him at first, like, damn he was that old? *whew* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn, Martini, what happened Reply

Thread

Link



The roll out hath begun!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I made this joke on social media too!! xD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Opps at me not seen this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he looks so happy and done with america tbh Reply

Thread

Link

If I were him and Hillary I would just be like fuck y'all lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd move to canada. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said the same about HRC on another thread yesterday - I wouldn't blame her if she said "fuck, I'm outta here" and spent her retirement on a beach in the Bahamas. (Or a country we don't have an extradition agreement with, just in case Chaffez and the "Lock her up!" morons try to get their way for realsies.)



Edited at 2017-02-25 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too - I'd buy out an island and chill while the world burns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess he can sleep better at night now that he's not deporting millions and dropping bombs on innocents Reply

Thread

Link

Girl bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right. It's still weighing on him and will for the rest of his life. Poor that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lollll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you a pacifist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always wonder if people who make these comments realize that this is what american presidents do no matter who is in office Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

U aint lying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like he's had the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders. it must be so nice to breathe tbh. i miss him but the man deserves a nice vacation and then some. Reply

Thread

Link

that pic of Danny Devito make me lol irl. idk why. it took me by surprise. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks soooo good!! Reply

Thread

Link

Aw man, I keep entering The Price lottery and losing. THANKS OBAMA



(no, but, honestly I got teary-eyed at all those cell phone videos of people gathering and cheering at him as he got coffee or whatever yesterday. I truly don't get how he's not disgusted with us; I feel like we [well, not all of us, obvs] disrespected his legacy so profoundly.) Reply

Thread

Link

The crowds cheering for him had me choking up ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link