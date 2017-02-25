The 6 directors nominated for Best Foreign Language Film release a joint political statement

Great statement! Have any of the Best Directors spoken out? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think they have. And Chazelle's speech is going to be horrible and self-serving and all about how dreams come true. He's the most boring winner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so annoyingly white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yes, this. So unaware. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe he'll be the youngest winner ever in the category, it's white male mediocrity at its finest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mel gibson isn't gonna say shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his bitch ass doesn't even deserve to have his name called out as a nominee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least he's not going to win.



/small miracles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love it, but like i said yesterday i wish they'd collectively refused the award as well. now that would have been something. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoever wins will probably make a speech about it and the Oscars reach a worldwide audience so it's better to show up and make your voice heard. (imo) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get that pov as well, but i strongly believe in cultural boycotts so personally that's what i'd do. especially bearing in mind that it's a foreign film award & most americans don't know/care about those films and directors, so idk if their speech will ever have that much of an impact (when compared to speeches made by american celebs, for instance). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually not their Oscar though, they are allowed to collect it, but the country keeps it. In fact until a couple of years ago the directors didn't even get their names engraved on the statue!



TBH I feel really bad for the directors, their Oscar category has become super political but they're in a delicate situation of being guests in a country (well everyone but Farhadi) and also wanting to criticize their regressive policies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where does the country keep the Oscar? That doesn't seem fair to the director :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It depends on the country. I think they usually display them in museums or in cinematheques, somewhere everyone can visit them because they belong to the people, I know in Canada ours is currently located at the TIFF Lightbox.



It does suck for the director! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn at least give him a replica or something :(



What happens to the movies produced by two or more countries? Like...how does this exhibit work? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even when a film is produced by multiple countries they are only allowed to submit under one country, so that country keeps the Oscar.



There are all sorts of rules regarding who is the "lead" country that usually have to do with who gave the most money and what % of the crew was from X country. That's why even though Mustang takes place entirely in Turkey it was a nominee for France, Pan's Labyrinth which is set in Spain is a Mexican entry etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! I didn't know this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they can still personally reject it, no? even if the award is still given to their country afterwards... and idk about the others, but imo the swedish & danish governments (and arguably the german one) would prob support the directors' decision, or at the very least not condemn it.



yeah, it's a v delicate position & that's why i would've preferred a boycott.



Edited at 2017-02-25 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK it's very hard for the directors to boycott as well imo because there is a lot of politicking to even get your film submitted to the Oscars for a lot of these countries.



Like each country has a film board that selects the movie to submit. Directors are just one person but they are accepting on behalf of their crew, on behalf of their country's film industry and on behalf of their country as well. Like even despite everything with the travel ban Farhadi initially wanted to go, and only when it became clear that he would pretty much be denied entry did he decide to boycott.



ETA: we also don't know what's going on behind the scenes. The directors are obviously in contact with each other, because they spend a lot of time campaigning with one another and going to the same awards shows. I'm sure they discussed a boycott but maybe Farhadi asked them to go. I'm sure whoever wins will mention him.



Edited at 2017-02-25 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Me tomorrow night deciding who I will continue to support/what movies to watch based upon people utilizing their platform at the Oscars.

Also, THIS...



He's back, gang! HE'S BACK. Right on schedule. Come on Barack, let's see how pissed off you can make Trump. <3



Edited at 2017-02-25 05:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm caressing my screen right now while looking at this picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I support this 1,000%! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that both barack and hillary are dealing with this shit by going to see broadway shows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They worked their asses off and Amurica told them to piss off, so Broadway on! This is a roll out though, he said in November on a conference call that he and Michelle would be taking a month or so to vacation/relax and then they would be getting back into the political arena. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm all for it, the arts are gonna need all the political support they can get with all the funding that's gonna be taken away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? They know exactly what they are doing, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oblig- Save us Barry 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excellent statement. Now all that remains to be seen is how many people speak out tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

i personally can't wait to see how emma stone relates la la land to the struggle facing people by trump's administration. some of these speeches are gonna be awkward. Reply

Thread

Link

Emma Stone hastily redrafting her acceptance speech right now: "In a way, my character is an immigrant too, from Boulder City..." — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 30, 2017

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's going to be the only one to not say anything political Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish she wouldn't bother, all of her speeches lately she's been really trying to make it political but it just ends up coming off really forced and awkward. if it's not a natural progression of thoughts just leave it emma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as an asian actress she struggles too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she tried going the political route on the baftas (was it the baftas? I'm not sure now) but it just came off lazy so idt she'll say anything related to that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The La La Land winners will be the only ones to not make a political statement, watch.



This was a great statement and I think Farhadi is gonna win, so I look forward to what the two people who are going in his place say. Reply

Thread

Link

u think affleck will? actually don't letme put that into the world #denzel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm living for the la la land backlash but i'm bracing myself



best actress just makes me annoyed already so this category is the one i'm most interested in bc the movies are all super solid and whoever wins will give an amazing speech Reply

Thread

Link

I think before Toni Erdmann and The Salesman were going to duke it out, but I have a feeling after this Muslim ban The Salesman is going to win. Reply

Thread

Link

i noticed a lot of the brutally honest ballots or w/e were like "i thought about voting for the salesman to make a statement BUUUUT i voted for *other film* instead" so idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk I saw 17/28 oscar predictors putting in for TS. I honestly wouldn't be surprised either way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really hope so! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Salesman and White Helmets both deserve to win, and not just because of all this mess (though partially because of that). I feel like so many speeches are gonna call this shit out big time. And then there's going to be so much right-wing crying on Monday morning about how Hollywood people need to stop being POLITICAL, GOD, because they are just movie-making androids and have no right to normal human opinions and morals or whatever. Reply

Thread

Link