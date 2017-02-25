The 6 directors nominated for Best Foreign Language Film release a joint political statement
Foreign-Language Oscar Nominees Make Joint Political Statement https://t.co/w4JdvujynY pic.twitter.com/61uv2U5kJ4— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 25, 2017
- In other news, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi will continue to boycott the Oscars as will everyone involved with the making of his film, The Salesman
- Farhadi has selected two Iranian-Americans, Anousheh Ansari and Firouz Naderi, both space explorers, to go as his proxies to the Oscars
- The 21 year old Syrian cinematographer who shot White Helmets, one of the films nominated for Best Documentary Short, has also been informed that he will be banned from entering the U.S. so he cannot attend the ceremony
On behalf of all nominees, we would like to express our unanimous and emphatic disapproval of the climate of fanaticism and nationalism we see today in the U.S. and in so many other countries, in parts of the population and, most unfortunately of all, among leading politicians.
The fear generated by dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities as a means to justify violence destroys the things that we depend on – not only as artists but as humans: the diversity of cultures, the chance to be enriched by something seemingly “foreign” and the belief that human encounters can change us for the better. These divisive walls prevent people from experiencing something simple but fundamental: from discovering that we are all not so different.
So we’ve asked ourselves: What can cinema do? Although we don`t want to overestimate the power of movies, we do believe that no other medium can offer such deep insight into other people’s circumstances and transform feelings of unfamiliarity into curiosity, empathy and compassion – even for those we have been told are our enemies.
Regardless of who wins the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday, we refuse to think in terms of borders. We believe there is no best country, best gender, best religion or best color. We want this award to stand as a symbol of the unity between nations and the freedom of the arts.
Human rights are not something you have to apply for. They simply exist – for everybody. For this reason, we dedicate this award to all the people, artists, journalists and activists who are working to foster unity and understanding, and who uphold freedom of expression and human dignity – values whose protection is now more important than ever. By dedicating the Oscar to them, we wish to express to them our deep respect and solidarity.
—Martin Zandvliet (“Land of Mine,” Denmark), Hannes Holm (“A Man called Ove, Sweden), Asghar Farhadi (“The Salesman,” Iran), Maren Ade (“Toni Erdmann,” Germany), Martin Butler, Bentley Dean (“Tanna,” Australia).
source
Great statement.
/small miracles
TBH I feel really bad for the directors, their Oscar category has become super political but they're in a delicate situation of being guests in a country (well everyone but Farhadi) and also wanting to criticize their regressive policies.
It does suck for the director!
What happens to the movies produced by two or more countries? Like...how does this exhibit work?
There are all sorts of rules regarding who is the "lead" country that usually have to do with who gave the most money and what % of the crew was from X country. That's why even though Mustang takes place entirely in Turkey it was a nominee for France, Pan's Labyrinth which is set in Spain is a Mexican entry etc.
yeah, it's a v delicate position & that's why i would've preferred a boycott.
Edited at 2017-02-25 05:35 pm (UTC)
Like each country has a film board that selects the movie to submit. Directors are just one person but they are accepting on behalf of their crew, on behalf of their country's film industry and on behalf of their country as well. Like even despite everything with the travel ban Farhadi initially wanted to go, and only when it became clear that he would pretty much be denied entry did he decide to boycott.
ETA: we also don't know what's going on behind the scenes. The directors are obviously in contact with each other, because they spend a lot of time campaigning with one another and going to the same awards shows. I'm sure they discussed a boycott but maybe Farhadi asked them to go. I'm sure whoever wins will mention him.
Edited at 2017-02-25 05:43 pm (UTC)
Also, THIS...
He's back, gang! HE'S BACK. Right on schedule. Come on Barack, let's see how pissed off you can make Trump. <3
Edited at 2017-02-25 05:26 pm (UTC)
This was a great statement and I think Farhadi is gonna win, so I look forward to what the two people who are going in his place say.
best actress just makes me annoyed already so this category is the one i'm most interested in bc the movies are all super solid and whoever wins will give an amazing speech