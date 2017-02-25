Writer Hired to Pen Adaptation of R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’

The Tracking Board is reporting that 20th Century Fox has tapped writer Kyle Killen (The Beaver) to handle the script for their upcoming movie adaptation of Fear Street. No word yet on which book(s) in the series might be up for consideration in the adaptation, but chances are the movie will be a bit more straight forward than the Goosebumps film.As such, we shouldn’t expect Fear Street to play to the same kind of humorous crowd as Goosebumps. As the name implies, Fear Street was scarier than Stine’s more well-known series, and focused on more mature themes and situations. With so many books to choose from, Killen certainly has a lot of material to work with as he crafts his screenplay, and it’s certainly possible that he’ll simply craft an original story that features some of the familiar faces and places known to readers of the novels.