Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #4:

What is so hard to understand about Arrival? That's what I don't get Reply

Thread

Link

maybe he thought it was deeper than it is? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, comment twins. I really don't get it. It's also the viewer's "responsibility" to pay attention, jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Viewers had to let go of traditional linear storytelling to fully understand what was happening. That's what I loved about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I thought it was pretty straightforward, now I'm wondering if I actually didn't get it at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE, what's so hard to understand?



I personally loved the movie and made me think of how, based on the rules established in the film, there's no free will.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think the scene with the chinese general(?) confuseds some people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how she keeps reiterating how the leads in la la land could not sing or dance



Edited at 2017-02-25 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sing, yes, but Ryan Gosling is actually a strong dancer (isn't he trained?). It was actually distracting how Emma Stone couldn't keep up with him at times with the dancing. Her moves were messy compared to his.



Everything else is true, though LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arrival put me to sleep. Snoozefest. Reply

Thread

Link

Millenial attention span tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I voted for Moana because I like hamilton"



"La La Land had a lot of cinematography" Well .... they're not wrong I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

"I voted for Moana because I like hamilton"



I haven't seen Moana, but I'd vote for it for the same reason #EGOTforLin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I waa going "OSCAR FOR LIN" before Moana even came out, idc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love moana but even if i hadn't seen it it's the one category where i'd be like who cares i want lin to win Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just finished Arrival and I'm shook! This soundtrack and Jackie need to tie for an Oscar or something idk. I also read the short story it's based on. The author read books on linguistics for like 5 years before writing the story. Holy research!



LLL is still mediocre.



I'm going to watch Hell or High Water. Really, this is such a good year for movies. I can't remember the last time I've enjoyed so many movies...maybe the year The Aviator and Million Dollar Baby came out idk.



Btw, OT... I watched "To Kill a Mockingbird" yesterday, and why do the kids call their dad Atticus instead of father? Is it something normal? Reply

Thread

Link

oh and I've already rewatched some of the Oscar nominated movies lmao I need help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I call my mom by her name. She say yes she knows she is a mother and ours we don't need to keep saying it. She likes that movie and book. I should as why she insisted on it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





First of all, WHAT is so hard to understand about Arrival??? It's spelled out pretty damn clearly in the dialogue. Secondly, can these people not GOOGLE?! I know the whole sound mixing/editing is weird, but if your job is to vote for them, you seriously can't take two seconds to look it up?? Same goes for the two OJ series...though that kinda proves that Made in America is a TV series and shouldn't be up for an Oscar, even though it's great. :P



And while I'm glad they're voting for Moonlight so much, if you didn't see several of the big nominees then your opinion is invalid. Sorry not sorry. (And do people really still think this transgender bathroom thing is actually about bathrooms??? As Laverne has repeatedly stated, and as common sense would dictate, it about trans people having the right to exist in public spaces and do things as common as use the bathroom. Way to be reductive.)



has there ever been a SINGLE "brutally honest" ballot where the person doesn't come off as an asshole jw First of all, WHAT is so hard to understand about Arrival??? It's spelled out pretty damn clearly in the dialogue. Secondly, can these people not GOOGLE?! I know the whole sound mixing/editing is weird, but if youris to vote for them, you seriously can't take two seconds to look it up?? Same goes for the two OJ series...though that kinda proves that Made in America is a TV series and shouldn't be up for an Oscar, even though it's great. :PAnd while I'm glad they're voting for Moonlight so much, if you didn't see several of the big nominees then your opinion is invalid. Sorry not sorry. (And do people really still think this transgender bathroom thing is actually about bathrooms??? As Laverne has repeatedly stated, and as common sense would dictate, it about trans people having the right to exist in public spaces and do things as common as use the bathroom. Way to be reductive.)has there ever been a SINGLE "brutally honest" ballot where the person doesn't come off as an asshole jw Reply

Thread

Link

Mte re Arrival.



I want to hear from people who were confused HOW and WHY. It's a movie you had to really pay attention to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, on Arrival. I didn't think it could be clearer.



Guess I was wrong? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has there ever been a SINGLE "brutally honest" ballot where the person doesn't come off as an asshole jw



I've only seen one not come off as a complete jackass. No wonder these shits are anonymous, they're awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell if they choose to publish the ones that seem the most ~edgy, or if these are just totally average examples and they're ALL that bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm terrified that next year we'll have a documentary about transgender bathrooms, which is not something I think we should be paying attention to compared to other things. It's a joke.



I would give them the benefit of the doubt here ("why pay attention to something that's harmless") but - "I'm terrified"? I'm sure trans people are more terrified given the current climate. Perspective, please. Reply

Thread

Link

I also didn't see Hidden Figures, on the advice of someone in my family who told me it did not seem strong enough to be an Oscar contender.



What? She said this a lot, too, "I heard this, so I didn't watch".



Good job, lol.



I'm terrified that next year we'll have a documentary about transgender bathrooms, which is not something I think we should be paying attention to compared to other things. It's a joke.



FU Reply

Thread

Link

does not understand the difference between sound mixing/sound editing



me neither tbh :( tho i would probably learn if i was a member of the academy jfc Reply

Thread

Link

I think Interstellar is a good explanation because look at it this way - the audio of speaking parts SUCKED ASS, and that was all on the sound mixing, which is supposed to make sure you can hear what the damn actors are saying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Moana last night. It was so beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Oscar-nominated documentaries should be about things we ought to pay attention to — I'm terrified that next year we'll have a documentary about transgender bathrooms, which is not something I think we should be paying attention to compared to other things. It's a joke.

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao she was doing so well until the bathroom bill comment... Reply

Thread

Link

I also didn't see Hidden Figures, on the advice of someone in my family who told me it did not seem strong enough to be an Oscar contender.



Girl... Reply

Thread

Link

mte like!!! you decided not to see it just because of one person?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

La La Land doesn't deserve all the accolades it's getting and is SUPER overrated but it's not a piece of shit. The backlash of calling it the worst movie EVAR is just as annoying as the hype machine calling it A MODERN CLASSIC. You're all doing too much from both sides and need to relax.



I'm still gonna throw something when it sweeps, though, because COME ON. And I liked the damn movie but come on. There's so many problems with it and it better fucking not win screenplay, the writing wasn't good at all. When the best line of the movie comes from Ryan Gosling’s wife as a joke, there's something wrong.



Anyway. Moonlight for Best Picture and Lin Manuel for Best Song or people are going to hear my mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

which line was it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"'LA worships everything and values nothing.’ That was something my lady said to me [as a joke] one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie."



They better hand Eva that damn Oscar because that line captured perfectly how fucking ridiculous Seb was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you deserve an oscar for this comment. it's perfect from top to bottom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link