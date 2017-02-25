Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #4:
Voter 4 says LLL is no BAND WAGON or SINGIN' IN THE RAIN: "How could I give this one an award that they never got?" https://t.co/NjwJfDcwdV— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) 25. Februar 2017
- calls LLL a POS
- did not understand Arrival
- does not understand the difference between sound mixing/sound editing
- confused O.J.: Made in America with The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- is gross about transgender bathrooms rights
I personally loved the movie and made me think of how, based on the rules established in the film, there's no free will.
Everything else is true, though LOL
"La La Land had a lot of cinematography" Well .... they're not wrong I guess.
I haven't seen Moana, but I'd vote for it for the same reason #EGOTforLin
LLL is still mediocre.
I'm going to watch Hell or High Water. Really, this is such a good year for movies. I can't remember the last time I've enjoyed so many movies...maybe the year The Aviator and Million Dollar Baby came out idk.
Btw, OT... I watched "To Kill a Mockingbird" yesterday, and why do the kids call their dad Atticus instead of father? Is it something normal?
First of all, WHAT is so hard to understand about Arrival??? It's spelled out pretty damn clearly in the dialogue. Secondly, can these people not GOOGLE?! I know the whole sound mixing/editing is weird, but if your job is to vote for them, you seriously can't take two seconds to look it up?? Same goes for the two OJ series...though that kinda proves that Made in America is a TV series and shouldn't be up for an Oscar, even though it's great. :P
And while I'm glad they're voting for Moonlight so much, if you didn't see several of the big nominees then your opinion is invalid. Sorry not sorry. (And do people really still think this transgender bathroom thing is actually about bathrooms??? As Laverne has repeatedly stated, and as common sense would dictate, it about trans people having the right to exist in public spaces and do things as common as use the bathroom. Way to be reductive.)
has there ever been a SINGLE "brutally honest" ballot where the person doesn't come off as an asshole jw
I want to hear from people who were confused HOW and WHY. It's a movie you had to really pay attention to.
Guess I was wrong? LOL
I've only seen one not come off as a complete jackass. No wonder these shits are anonymous, they're awful.
I would give them the benefit of the doubt here ("why pay attention to something that's harmless") but - "I'm terrified"? I'm sure trans people are more terrified given the current climate. Perspective, please.
What? She said this a lot, too, "I heard this, so I didn't watch".
Good job, lol.
I'm terrified that next year we'll have a documentary about transgender bathrooms, which is not something I think we should be paying attention to compared to other things. It's a joke.
FU
me neither tbh :( tho i would probably learn if i was a member of the academy jfc
Girl...
I'm still gonna throw something when it sweeps, though, because COME ON. And I liked the damn movie but come on. There's so many problems with it and it better fucking not win screenplay, the writing wasn't good at all. When the best line of the movie comes from Ryan Gosling’s wife as a joke, there's something wrong.
Anyway. Moonlight for Best Picture and Lin Manuel for Best Song or people are going to hear my mouth.
They better hand Eva that damn Oscar because that line captured perfectly how fucking ridiculous Seb was.
Man this finally puts into words why LLL is so disappointing for me. It doesn't feel like a musical at all, it's a movie with random musical scenes.