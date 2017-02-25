[misc] shannyn shades

Freddie Highmore Climbs Aboard "The Good Doctor"




Freddie Highmore's next move after the end of Bates Motel is picking up the lead in ABC's pilot The Good Doctor. Highmore will play Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism.

He joins Antonia Thomas, who was cast last week as Claire Browne, a doctor with her own demons who helps out Shaun and will inevitably be his love interest and/or sidekick.

