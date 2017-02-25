Freddie Highmore Climbs Aboard "The Good Doctor"

Freddie Highmore to Star in ABC Pilot ‘The Good Doctor’ https://t.co/ZBwpp70aVR — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2017

Freddie Highmore's next move after the end of Bates Motel is picking up the lead in ABC's pilot The Good Doctor. Highmore will play Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism.He joins Antonia Thomas, who was cast last week as Claire Browne, a doctor with her own demons who helps out Shaun and will inevitably be his love interest and/or sidekick.