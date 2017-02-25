Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing Will Explore Asian Stereotyping In Iron Fist

Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing will “inspect” an Asian stereotype in Iron Fist https://t.co/q0L2U5s5C6 pic.twitter.com/OMK3fu6YRp — MyMBUZZ (@MCMBUZZ) 25 février 2017

“For me, when they approached me about Colleen, I was a little bit like, huh, do I want to play an Asian woman who does martial arts who’s a love interest? Do I want to do those three things? Because I’ve always shied away from it. In fact, I’ve shied away from playing Asian characters. If you look back, I’m playing characters that have no relevance to my ethnicity.“But I reached a stage last year where I said, ‘I want to start telling Asian stories. I want a young Asian girl to go, “Oh my god, that reminds me of my relationship with my mom.”’ So I had some concerns, and Jeph Loeb rang me and he said, ‘We’re going to take the stereotype, and we’re not going to avoid it – we’re going to inspect it.’“For example, she’s a martial artist, she fights in fight cages, we’ve seen that before. What happens when you become addicted to that? What happens when you can only talk with your fists and you struggle to communicate on any other level and you’ve become addicted to fighting? So we’ve taken this stereotype and we’ve said, ‘OK, what is the actual realism in it?’ You know? Which was interesting to me.”