Daniel Kaluuya Speaks Out On Film's "Racist" Backlash + Joins the Cast of Steve McQueen's New Film

- Daniel Kaluuya was asked about the "racist" backlash the film is receiving and he had this to say, "I think it accelerates what's really in you. If you think this, if this offends you, why does this offend you? If that offends you and a Black kid getting shot by police doesn't, something's not real".
- Daniel spoke to W Magazine about how he's spent years auditioning for roles and was told by people in the industry that he wouldn't receive parts because he was black.
- Daniel doesn't think the film has a certain resonance to it now just because Cheeto Hitler is president. Racism has been around and shouldn't be considered timely.
EXCLUSIVE: #GetOut's Daniel Kaluuya has been set to star in 'Widows' - Steve McQueen-directed film from New Regency https://t.co/02Rx33uqnU— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 25, 2017
I know I said this in the last post but I'm still really impressed by his accent in Get Out too if I hadn't known him from Black Mirror I wouldn't have guessed he's British.
Ugh YES.
I need to watch Get Out. Also hurrah to him joining Widows, that cast is shaping up so amazing between the women, him and Andre Holland
also - get out was so great! all of the positive reviews are well deserved.
I'll see this tomorrow, and good for him. His episode of Black Mirror was one of my faves
Such a good, stand-out movie btw
[Spoiler (click to open)] And now I really want to rewatch it so I can fully appreciate all the foreshadowing. The cop, the deer, their talk at the table outside and the grandma etc.
I kind of suspected something about the girlfriend with the way she just seemed all too... fakely supportive idk how to word it. But damn, when he found those photos. Messed up!
So many satisfying moments, the earplugs, breaking the teacup, TS-muthafuckin-A
My personal favorite though... so eloquent.
[More under the cut]
i know fuck-all about that movie but if it makes racist whites rage i think i'll like it lol