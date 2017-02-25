sixties;

Daniel Kaluuya Speaks Out On Film's "Racist" Backlash + Joins the Cast of Steve McQueen's New Film



- Daniel Kaluuya was asked about the "racist" backlash the film is receiving and he had this to say, "I think it accelerates what's really in you. If you think this, if this offends you, why does this offend you? If that offends you and a Black kid getting shot by police doesn't, something's not real".
- Daniel spoke to W Magazine about how he's spent years auditioning for roles and was told by people in the industry that he wouldn't receive parts because he was black.
- Daniel doesn't think the film has a certain resonance to it now just because Cheeto Hitler is president. Racism has been around and shouldn't be considered timely.



source
source
source
Tagged: , , ,