Daniel Kaluuya Speaks Out On Film's "Racist" Backlash + Joins the Cast of Steve McQueen's New Film

That quote from him is great. I'm glad to see him attached to another big project so quickly too.



I know I said this in the last post but I'm still really impressed by his accent in Get Out too if I hadn't known him from Black Mirror I wouldn't have guessed he's British.



This episode of Black Mirror is in at least the top three for me, I loved it. Reply

I'm so stoked for him to get the recognition he deserves. He's so great. Also I can't wait to see this movie like this is the first interesting horror movie to come out in ages Reply

i've been rooting for him for so LONG Reply

"If you think this, if this offends you, why does this offend you? If that offends you and a Black kid getting shot by police doesn't, something's not real"



Ugh YES.



I need to watch Get Out. Also hurrah to him joining Widows, that cast is shaping up so amazing between the women, him and Andre Holland Reply

I'm mad my Friday showing was cancelled, but hopefully I can see Get Out tonight. Reply

Do it. I need to hear your thoughts. Reply

omg noooo i was excited for you to see it Reply

hes really cute Reply

i was watching a video review that made a good point about how white people like films about racism when it involves shit like slavery or overtly racist caricatures because they think they're "above" that type of racism so a film like this that shows a more insidious form of racism is gonna make white people who recognise that type of behaviour in themselves all kinds of upset which i am here for 🙌 Reply

Ooh, do you have a link to this bb? Reply

i do! i usually love this guy's reviews: https://youtu.be/16PdkaYKPUQ Reply

thanks bb! Reply

yass, that is so accurate! Reply

Just got back from seeing it! Such a wild ride but honestly I was impressed at how well they balanced the dark comedy with the horror edge. The last 20 minutes were so intense but it all came together. Reply

the last 20 minutes were perfect. my entire theater was cheering/laughing/gasping in tandem at several points, lol. Reply

Yesss, get those roles Daniel! Reply

Man, I did not know Posh Kenneth from Skins was this successful. Good for him, I believe he did quite a bit of writing for Skins, and other stuff across the pond so I'm haappy for him :) I try to avoid horror films for the most part, but I'll check this out Reply

he was the best thing about his black mirror episode.



also - get out was so great! all of the positive reviews are well deserved. Reply

The fact that he even has to spell this out for clueless people is so frustrating.

I'll see this tomorrow, and good for him. His episode of Black Mirror was one of my faves Reply

i need to see this Reply

Link





Such a good, stand-out movie btw



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] And now I really want to rewatch it so I can fully appreciate all the foreshadowing. The cop, the deer, their talk at the table outside and the grandma etc.



I kind of suspected something about the girlfriend with the way she just seemed all too... fakely supportive idk how to word it. But damn, when he found those photos. Messed up!



So many satisfying moments, the earplugs, breaking the teacup, TS-muthafuckin-A As another actor who was on Skins, I'm really hoping he makes it big like Dev Patel. He did a great job, and very nice to look at.Such a good, stand-out movie btw Reply

The rewatch factor with this one is so high. I love it. Reply

His episode of black mirror seriously fucked with me. Reply

My personal favorite though... so eloquent.





[ More under the cut ]































Edited at 2017-02-25 07:18 am (UTC) I got sucked into reading the bad user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and lol the butthurt is so fucking realMy personal favorite though... so eloquent. Reply

White people remain pathetic Reply

Hilarious. Talk about overprojecting and overidentifying. It kind of brings attention to themselves, saying more about what they probably don't want others to know. I wonder if they even saw the movie. Reply

jesus christ Reply

