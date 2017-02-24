#IMDbAskRiz: Twitter Q&A
Riz Ahmed did a Q&A session with IMDB today on Twitter. He answered some Star Wars related questions and hated on manatees once again:
.@KBresee #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/ntEell1Etc— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
.@spacedelinquent #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/jv6uTqLRix— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
.@diegolvnas #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/IeTGwKANfG— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
.@OfficiaIManatee #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/sikjv8PmBS— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
.@yavin_iv #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/feQB4T3rvm— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
.@cassianandors #IMDbAskRiz pic.twitter.com/5RGYPqXgSA— IMDb (@IMDb) February 24, 2017
I mean it made me sob through the opening crawl of A New Hope when I rewatched it afterwards, that has never happened before.
They are slow peaceful solitary intelligent creatures that spend 50% of their day asleep, and the rest of it eating - I could be a manatee.
Apart from that...
You bastard. He's officially problematic
It's killing me that he's literally been hating on them since 2013 😂
This very serious rivalry runs deep.
I really liked the answer to the poc in acting question, that was great.
OP I admire your dedication to coverage of Riz tho. Hope he gets his own tag someday ♡
They did his character wrong in RO. Do we even know if he recovers from whatever that monster did to his brain? Is he going around with brain damage for the rest of the movie?
