IMDbAskRiz: Twitter Q&A

Rogue One was sf depressing.

at least the main villain got completely destroyed by his own weapon

That's true. I just felt like I walked into it knowing that it was probably exactly what it was and still ended up being even more bummed.

theres always fix it fic

I have been applying fix it fic since I was seven years old and my Babysitter's Club book didn't end the right way. God bless the fix it fic.

There are some good Rogue One fixits on AO3 but rule of thumb is the ones with 1000+ hits per chapter are usually the better ones.

ia, it's the first Star Wars movie to ever make me cry but in a weird 'hurts so good' way, yk?



I mean it made me sob through the opening crawl of A New Hope when I rewatched it afterwards, that has never happened before. Reply

Speaking of crying after Carrie had passed her cameo at the end made me start to tear up, even though I knew that scene was coming (watched it three times).

riz vs mantees is so cute. just like diego <3 jabba

Ugh, he's so beautiful T_T

He is!! Do you know what this gif is from? The whole gif set is hilarious.

Ugh, no, I was wondering myself. I'm guessing it's from one of his music videos that I haven't seen hmm :/

Love Riz but he needs to back off the manatees tbh.



They are slow peaceful solitary intelligent creatures that spend 50% of their day asleep, and the rest of it eating - I could be a manatee. Reply

Damn, by those standards I already am a manatee.

The only thing distinguishing me as human rather than manatee currently is the fact that I predominantly live on land.

Apart from that...



Apart from that... Reply

This is true and like Riz says how they haven't really evolved and I know I def haven't evolved much as a person lmfao.

They, like you and I, don't need to evolve - we already exist in our perfect form, floating around and ingesting all of the sea's vegetables <333

We are truly blessed like the manatees before us!

I think Riz has some internalized hate regarding manatees. He's said he loves naps and takes naps wherever he can - which I know is accurate since my friend worked Sundance and he just slept in her green room the whole time.

He needs to go on a journey of inner self discovery and realise that this hate towards manatees is truly just jealousy that they spend their lives in peace and tranquillity sleeping and eating, whereas we as humans are expected to get shit done.

Wait he hates manatees?? Like the animal? (As opposed to a sports team idk abt)



You bastard. He's officially problematic Reply

lol it's from this interview about 30 seconds in:



Ikr, knew my fave would fuck up eventually

Monday I snorkelled with sharks, stingrays, turtles and a 'manatee'. I didn't even know what a manatee is. It's like a hippo seal mermaid. — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 2, 2013

It's killing me that he's literally been hating on them since 2013 😂 It's killing me that he's literally been hating on them since 2013 😂 Reply

lmao omg, I didn't know it extended this far back.

The fact that hes been hating on them since hes known about theyre very existence is hilarious to me

This very serious rivalry runs deep.

This very serious rivalry runs deep. Reply

I wish I had known this was happening! I was even on Twitter while I was working. ;_;

What would you have asked him bb?

honestly, I don't even know tbh. I always freeze up at Q&As and think of questions too late lmao. I would want to ask him what he thought of the whole Burberry mixup but I doubt he would've replied to that.

I think that's happened a few times this award season hasn't it? Like someone labeling Dev Patel's picture as Naveen Andrews too? Smh



I really liked the answer to the poc in acting question, that was great. Reply

Parent

The Dev mix ups are ridiculous. :( I really hope he wins on Sunday! And yes, I loved his answer - it was something I didn't even realize I needed to hear today.



Reply

i always forget hes british lol

Manatees? lol what.



OP I admire your dedication to coverage of Riz tho. Hope he gets his own tag someday ♡ Reply

Thank you, bb! <3 It is my mission to make everyone appreciate Riz (on and offline). And he does! :D

Lol reminds me of Daphne's beef with dolphins in the Scooby Doo reboot.



They did his character wrong in RO. Do we even know if he recovers from whatever that monster did to his brain? Is he going around with brain damage for the rest of the movie? Reply

